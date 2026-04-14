Art21: 'Camille Henrot: In Movement'

Premieres Wednesday, April 22, 2026 / Stream with KPBS+

As she grinds pigments, sifts through references, and applies gestural strokes across multiple canvases in succession, artist Camille Henrot embraces speed and openness in her painting practice, leaving room for possibility.

Camille Henrot reflects on our vast visual culture to produce a body of work that uniquely captures the speed, size, and complexity of our current moment. This film follows the artist from her New York studio, where she mines her vast archive of images to create new paintings and drawings, to a Paris foundry, where she crafts a new body of bronze sculptures, to an edit suite where she develops her latest film, "In the Veins" (2026). Camille Henrot was born in 1978 in Paris and currently lives and works in New York City.

This film follows Henrot as she moves fluidly between media and ideas–from her New York studio, where she mines her vast archive of images to create new paintings and drawings, to a Paris foundry, where she crafts a new body of bronze sculptures, to an edit suite where she develops her latest film, "In the Veins" (2026).

Production still from the Art21 "Extended Play" film, "Camille Henrot: In Movement." © Art21, Inc. 2026 Artist Camille Henrot's artwork.

“I’m not attracted to a medium per se,” says the artist. “I’m more attracted by an idea, a way to operate, or a process.” Across her work in film, sculpture, painting, and drawing, Henrot reflects on our vast visual culture to produce a body of work that uniquely captures the speed, size, and complexity of our current moment.

Production still from the Art21 "Extended Play" film, "Camille Henrot: In Movement." / © Art21, Inc. 2026 Art21’s latest documentary follows Camille Henrot’s practice across painting, sculpture, and film as she completes a new film ahead of its debut at the recently reopened New Museum in New York City.

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Production still from the Art21 "Extended Play" film, "Camille Henrot: In Movement." © Art21, Inc. 2026 / Art21, Inc. Artist Camille Henrot's artwork.

About The Series: Art21 is the world’s leading source to learn directly from the artists of our time. The mission of Art21 is to educate and expand access to contemporary art through the production of documentary films, resources, and public programs. The organization recently embarked on capacity-building efforts to grow its operations and services to bring more artists to more audiences worldwide. Art21 opens the world of art to everyone. Learn more at Art21.org.

Production still from the Art21 "Extended Play" film, "Camille Henrot: In Movement." © Art21, Inc. 2026 Follow Camille Henrot’s practice across painting, sculpture, and film as she completes a new film ahead of its debut at the recently reopened New Museum in New York City.

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Credits: Director: Adam Golfer. Executive Producer: Tina Kukielski. Series Producer: Ian Forster.