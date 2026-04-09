FRONTLINE: Caught in the Crackdown

Premieres Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Thursday, April 16 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

The violence, protests, and arrests stemming from the federal immigration sweeps across the country. With ProPublica, examining the tactics, legal cases, and impact from Los Angeles to Chicago to Minneapolis.

Timothy Grucza/FRONTLINE (PBS) / GBH The violence, protests, and arrests stemming from the federal immigration sweeps across the country.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

FRONTLINE on Facebook / Instagram

