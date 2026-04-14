Padres Día de Muertos-themed jerseys celebrate binational ties

The San Diego Padres debuted new City Connect jerseys last week. The fresh threads are Día de Muertos-themed and celebrate San Diego-Tijuana as a binational region and the city’s connection to Mexico.

The dark navy “obsidian” uniform is reminiscent of the old 1998 alternates with splashes of Day of the Dead imagery. The white, orange and pink San Diego wordmark is inspired by the region’s “shared coastline, spectacular sunsets, and active lifestyle.” A shoulder patch features La Catrina wearing a flower crown and surrounded by ofrenda candles. Marigold motifs are also very prominent on the sleeves and in the color scheme.

Tony Ding / FR143848 AP A San Diego Padres player wears a warmup jersey featuring the new City Connect arm patch, before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Diego.

Padres CEO Eric Greupner said the jerseys are also meant to honor the role of the matriarch in Hispanic and Latin American culture.

“And that really resonates with a lot of our players,” Gruepner told our news partner KGTV. “Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have very close relationships with their mothers.”