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Arts & Culture
Día de Muertos
Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating death, life and memories of the departed. Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the departed to their final place of rest. It was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

Padres Día de Muertos-themed jerseys celebrate binational ties

By Lawrence K. Jackson / Producer/Host, San Diego News Now,  Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:06 PM PDT
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado walks off the field watching after hitting a fly out in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Diego. Machado is wearing the teams new City Connect jerseys.
Tony Ding
/
AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado walks off the field watching after hitting a fly out in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Diego. Machado is wearing the teams new City Connect jerseys.

The San Diego Padres debuted new City Connect jerseys last week. The fresh threads are Día de Muertos-themed and celebrate San Diego-Tijuana as a binational region and the city’s connection to Mexico.

The dark navy “obsidian” uniform is reminiscent of the old 1998 alternates with splashes of Day of the Dead imagery. The white, orange and pink San Diego wordmark is inspired by the region’s “shared coastline, spectacular sunsets, and active lifestyle.” A shoulder patch features La Catrina wearing a flower crown and surrounded by ofrenda candles. Marigold motifs are also very prominent on the sleeves and in the color scheme.

A San Diego Padres player wears a warmup jersey featuring the new City Connect arm patch, before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Diego.
Tony Ding
/
FR143848 AP
A San Diego Padres player wears a warmup jersey featuring the new City Connect arm patch, before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Diego.

Padres CEO Eric Greupner said the jerseys are also meant to honor the role of the matriarch in Hispanic and Latin American culture.

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“And that really resonates with a lot of our players,” Gruepner told our news partner KGTV. “Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have very close relationships with their mothers.”

The Padres first wore the new uniforms this past Friday against the Colorado Rockies, winning the series in a sweep. The team says they’ll continue to wear the City Connect jerseys most Fridays, as they have done with their previous set.

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Arts & Culture SportsSan Diego
Lawrence K. Jackson
Lawrence K. Jackson is the producer and host of KPBS’ San Diego News Now daily podcast.
See stories by Lawrence K. Jackson
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi

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