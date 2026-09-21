Premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV /

Stream with KPBS+, pbs.org/nature, YouTube, pbskids.org, the PBS KIDS Video app

Join Elmo and his Sesame Street friends on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure in a special PBS NATURE primetime crossover "Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure."

Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure. After adopting an orphaned elephant online, Elmo, Abby and Nina travel to a Kenyan sanctuary to meet the young elephant alongside other iconic wildlife.

After adopting an orphaned elephant online, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Nina travel to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya to meet the young elephant and her keepers.

Stuart Rae / © Sesame Workshop / PBS / NATURE Elmo, Abby Cadabby and an elephant from "Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure."

In their first-ever safari, the SESAME STREET friends embark on a journey that takes them from the caring confines of the elephant sanctuary to the unpredictable African bush, where they come face to face with some of nature’s most iconic wildlife, including lions, zebras, giraffes and hippos.

Stuart Rae / © Sesame Workshop / PBS / NATURE Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Nina (Suki Lopez) on a wildlife safari led by guide Ms. Naserian (Silayio Kirisuah).

The adventure begins at the group's safari lodge, where they meet the lodge manager and her young daughter, who introduce Elmo and Abby to Kenya's culture, nature and wildlife. Along the way, Elmo struggles with the idea of leaving his adopted elephant behind but comes to learn that the greatest way to care for his new friend is to let her thrive where she belongs: in the wild.

Stuart Rae / © Sesame Workshop / PBS / NATURE From left to right – Elmo, Nina (Suki Lopez), Lorna (Angela Cherop), Ms. Naserian (Silayio Kirisuah), and Abby Cadabby.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“Collaborating with Sesame Workshop on this special NATURE episode is an incredible opportunity to introduce young audiences to the wonder of the natural world,” said Fred Kaufman, Executive Producer for NATURE. “Through Elmo and Abby’s adventure, we hope families will be inspired to explore together and to discover why protecting wildlife is so important.”

“Bringing Elmo and the SESAME STREET friends into the world of NATURE allows us to tell a unique story filled with adventure, discovery, and heart,” said Sal Perez, executive producer for Sesame Workshop. “We hope this special event sparks curiosity in children and encourages them to see themselves as explorers and problem solvers, while reminding viewers of every age that some of life's greatest lessons come from experiencing nature."

© Sesame Workshop / PBS / NATURE Elmo gets ready to embark to Kenya to visit his adopted orphan elephant, Nyambeni.

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Stuart Rae / © Sesame Workshop / PBS / NATURE Elmo and Abby Cadabby with their new friend Lorna (Angela Cherop), who teaches them about the wildlife in Kenya.

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