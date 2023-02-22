Indoor activities for kids having a rainy day in San Diego County

With endless playgrounds and parks at our fingertips — and mostly dry weather — parents can be stumped when the weather turns rainy. Here are a few ideas for places to go in San Diego with your kids when you have to stay indoors.

Museums

You can find hands-on activities, interactives and exhibits designed for kids, and some even have movies.

Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park is a museum and IMAX theater devoted to science and discovery, where each exhibit invites visitors to play and be curious about science, plus they have an interactive play zone. The movie theater is also screening three documentaries if you want to fill a rainy afternoon with dreams of travel and adventure: "Antarctica," "Train Time," and "Turtle Odyssey." fleetscience.org. 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. $19.95-$24.95.

San Diego History Center currently has a fun exhibit geared towards kids and families: Marston's History Emporium and Learning Lab. You can listen to stories from San Diegans, learn about some famous local historical figures, explore a big collage of photos of San Diego kids from decades ago (including some from the 1800s!), create some art and play games. sandiegohistory.org. 1649 El Prado, Ste. 3, Balboa Park. Donation-based.

The New Children's Museum doesn't need much of an introduction for families, but if you haven't been in a while, be sure to check out a handful of new kid-friendly, play-based art installations by exciting contemporary artists: Breathing Room from Michelle Montjoy, El Más Allá from Panca and Teatro Piñata by David Israel Reynoso, to name a few. thinkplaycreate.org. 200 W. Island Ave. San Diego. $15-$20

San Diego Natural History Museum is a hit with curious minds of all ages. Don't miss the recently added Expedition Baja exhibit and their indoor play space, "The Backyard." sdnhm.org. 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park. $12-$22.

While the playground is out of the question on a rainy day, the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido is the next best thing. The museum has four main exhibit sections with activities fitting into the themes of “Discover,” “Experiment,” “Imagine,” and “Explore.” Expect activities ranging from a sailboat-themed playset to percussion instruments to science experiments, all designed to cultivate children’s motor skills, critical thinking, cultural understanding and more. sdcdm.org. 320 North Broadway, Escondido. $0-$11.50.

With more than 27,000 square feet of trains and tracks, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum certainly seeks to research and educate visitors about American railroading. The scale models of railroads across California are extremely detailed, with not only trains but tiny people, homes, stores, animals, mountain ranges and more. sdmrm.org. 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. $0-$19.50.

For an indoor option to see and learn about live animals, the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography has more than 5,000 fish in its various exhibits, including some rare species like the weedy seadragon. aquarium.ucsd.edu. 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. $0-$24.95.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Riley Kerber, 1, looking at Magic, a little blue penguin, on exhibit at the Birch Aquarium, July 11, 2022.

Indoor playgrounds and play spaces

Play City Eastlake is an indoor bounce and play space with separate toddler and baby rooms, but the rest of the place is suitable for children up to age 12. There's also an on-site cafe but you can bring outside food. playcityeastlake.com. 871 Showroom Place, Ste. 105, Chula Vista. $5 for babies and up to $20 for older kids.

Pump It Up indoor party space has Open Jump times for kids to play on the huge inflatables. There's a height minimum of 34 inches, and the open play times vary. pumpitupparty.com. 12760 Danielson Court, Ste. J, Poway. $14.

Altitude Trampoline Park in Vista is another indoor trampoline park with jumping zones, balance courses and a foam pit. altitudetrampolinepark.com. 1928 Hacienda Drive, Vista. $7-17+.

Fandory Factory is a parent-friendly coworking space with a zone for kids to play (and even an optional supervision membership). There's an option just to show up to play and several classes and gatherings in the play space. Hours are limited to the workday, plus some evenings for members. fandory.com. 16787 Bernardo Center Drive, Ste. 7, Rancho Bernardo. Price varies.

The Playground at Grossmont Center is a series of connected playroom spaces at the Grossmont mall (near Target) with activities and child care but is open to the public for drop-in, open play every day. theplayground4kids.com. 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Ste. 125, La Mesa. $17-20. Non-walking siblings are free.

FUNbelievable is designed for ages 0-12 with a huge, three-tier play structure and slides, ball pits, rock walls and a sports zone — as well as calmer areas for babies. funbelievableplay.com. 11655 Riverside Drive, Ste. 155-157, Lakeside. $9-$18.

All-ages indoor sports

Climbing Climbing gyms are a good way for stir-crazy kids to let off some steam and exercise on a rainy day. First time climbers at Grotto Climbing & Yoga get a complimentary introductory class included in admission. You can rent everything you need from the Grotto as well — shoes, chalk or a yoga mat if you want to take advantage of their yoga space. grottoclimbing.com. Two locations: 4460 Alvarado Canyon Rd. San Diego and 9282 Miramar Rd. San Diego. $29 day pass. Mesa Rim is another climbing gym with locations in Mira Mesa, Mission Valley and San Marcos. There’s also a “climbing academy” for climbers looking to take the sport to the next level. Mesa Rim has classes on techniques like belaying and bouldering and then youth-specific programs. See mesarim.com for various locations. $29 for a day pass.

Bowling

While some of the bowling alleys in San Diego are more adult-oriented, there are plenty of family-friendly options all over the county. Some options for kids: Bowlero in Chula Vista and San Marcos, Mira Mesa Lanes in San Diego and Surf Bowl in Oceanside.

Skating There’s both indoor ice and roller skating rinks in San Diego. If you’re looking for roller skating, Skateworld San Diego in Linda Vista is a retro-styled rink with live DJ, an arcade and a snack bar. You can rent skates or check out their skate shop for some wheels of your own. skateworld.com/sandiego. 6907 Linda Vista Rd. San Diego. $10-$20. Free if you’re a non-skating adult chaperone. For ice skating, UTC Ice is located in the food court at the Westfield UTC shopping center. Like Skateworld, UTC Ice also has music during public skate hours. If you book passes and skate rentals online 24 hours prior, you get $5 off. utcice.com. 4545 La Jolla Village Dr. Suite E23. San Diego. $20-$25.

Entertainment and performances

San Diego Junior Theatre puts on kid-centric plays and musicals every few months. "How I Became A Pirate" runs March 3-19, and "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical'' runs April 28 through May 14. Showtimes here. juniortheater.com. Casa Del Prado Theatre, Balboa Park.

The Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater was recently closed for routine painting and repairs but is back with regular puppet shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. balboaparkpuppets.com. 2130 Pan American Rd., Balboa Park. $5.

Maraya Performing Arts in Chula Vista offers youth musical theater performances throughout the year, including the upcoming March performances of "Moana Jr." You can get your kid into any of the acting, music and performance classes in the meantime.

Find a library storytime near you at any San Diego County Library or San Diego Public Library branch.