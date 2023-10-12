San Diego weekend arts events: Washi, Zine Fest and more

Visual art

Kakuko Ishii A washi sculpture by contemporary Japanese artist Kakuko Ishii is shown in an undated photo. It's part of the exhibit "Washi Transformed," opening at Mingei International Museum on Oct. 14, 2023.

"Washi Transformed" opens at Mingei International Museum on Saturday. It's a touring exhibition spotlighting nine contemporary Japanese artists who are reimagining the use of washi, a Japanese handmade paper style known for being both sturdy and beautifully fine. The artists are Hina Aoyama, Eriko Horiki, Kyoko Ibe, Yoshio Ikezaki, Kakuko Ishii, Yuko Kimura, Yuko Nishimura, Takaaki Tanaka and Ayomi Yoshida, and the works range from sculptures like glowing light fixtures and tangles of paper string to intricately textured wall works.

Details: "Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper." The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The Mingei, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $0-$15.

Courtesy of Art Produce Textile work by Evan Tyler is shown at Art Produce in an undated photo. "Systemic Glitch" opens Oct. 14, 2023.

Evan Tyler: "Systemic Glitch" opens at Art Produce. Tyler works with textiles and traditional craft like natural dyes and weaving. This series of works has been brewing for him since June 2, 2020, when Instagram was flush with black squares. Days after the murder of George Floyd, people began posting black squares on their feed, which made Tyler wonder — then and now — what difference such a performative action might make in terms of institutional racism and police brutality. Tyler manifested black stripes and glitches in his woven textiles, made of naturally dyed wool.

Details: Evan Tyler: "Systemic Glitch." On view Oct. 9-Nov. 18. Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday or by appointment. Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Free.

"Verso/Reverso: Printmaking as Resistance and Reflection" at Perspectives Space is a limited-run exhibition curated by Jenny Armer and Alessandra Moctezuma (both of the San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery and museum studies program). "Verso/Reverso" features printmaking from regional artists with a range of printmaking formats and styles — some being more reflective and pensive or playing with the format, and others being resistive, like overt mechanisms of protest.

Courtesy of Perspectives Space Printmaking works by artists Kelvin Lopez, Chris Lahti and Rachel Droessler (L to R) are shown in an undated image.

Artists include Kelvin Lopez, Abel Alejandre, Daisy Camacho, Derek Weiler and more.

Details: Opens with a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. On view through Oct. 30. Perspectives Space, 555 2nd St., Encinitas. Free.

Luis Alonso Sánchez: "La Leyenda Negra" is closing on Sunday at Two Rooms, an artist-run gallery and art space in Bird Rock. For this body of work, Sánchez was informed by the Tijuana lore of La Leyenda Negra, or The Black Legend — these are large, industrial seeming sculptures that are functional, but a little absurd and indulgent — like a working grill to cook oysters, or a chair with a built-in can opener.

Details: On view through Sun., Oct. 15. Find this weekend's remaining viewing appointments here. 5560 La Jolla Blvd., Ste. D, Bird Rock. Free. By appointment only.

Books, zines, visual art and more

San Diego Zine Fest's 11th edition takes place this weekend at Bread and Salt, with two full days, each with 50-plus artists, publishers, writers, zine makers and vendors showing and selling their DIY wares. Exhibitors include Three One G, Hate Paste, SDSU Zine Club, Radical History Club, Mi Vida Logan, Particle FM and more. Each day also features an hourly music lineup with DJs and live performances.

Details: 12-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

The Barrio Art Crawl features a special Barrio Art Crawl X San Diego Zine Fest crossover exhibit at Por Vida Gallery, with a zine library installation and visual art from zine makers. At Bread and Salt, they will also stay open late, until 8 p.m., for the art crawl, so don't miss the final day to see Aaron Estrada's "Belly" exhibition at Best Practice (inside Bread and Salt).

Details: 12-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Por Vida, 2146 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. Free.

Theater

"The Addams Family Musical" takes the stage at San Diego Musical Theatre. The musical opened on Broadway in 2009, and it's based on the New Yorker comic strip by Charles Addams, which served to inspire the movies, the 1960s TV show, and the recent Netflix hit, "Wednesday."

Heather Longfellow / SDMT The cast from San Diego Musical Theatre's "The Addams Family" are shown in an undated production photo.

The musical zooms in on one moment in the Addams family's life: when Wednesday Addams brings her fiancé (and his parents) home to their gothic mansion to — surprise — meet the family. It's a big production and cast, and the San Diego Musical Theatre venue is relatively intimate, so it promises to be an entertaining show.

Details: "The Addams Family" at San Diego Musical Theatre. This weekend's shows are 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday, ; 3 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m .Sunday — though the best availability is for weekday shows in the coming weeks. SDMT Stage, 4650 Mercury St., Kearny Mesa. $25+.

Music

"Acoustic Evenings" with Bri Schillings, Sierra Martins and Jamie Shadowlight kicks off the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library's 15th year of this acoustic concert series. Throughout the month of October and November, the museum will host four Friday evening performances from a variety of acoustic styles: folk, Latin, jazz and singer-songwriters. To kick things off, singer-songwriters Bri Schillings and Sierra Martins will perform with Jamie Shadowlight. Shadowlight is an electric violinist who also performs acoustic guitar, piano and sings.

In March, Shadowlight announced publicly on social media that she was diagnosed with late-stage cancer. In the months since, she's been in and out of the hospital for treatment and life-threatening side effects. Shadowlight is a dynamic, expressive and gifted performer, and her approach to healing is inspiring and profound. Friday's concert will feature songs she's written about this experience, and her healing journey.

Details: 15th Anniversary Series of Acoustic Evenings at the Athenaeum. Athenaeum Music and Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $5-$20 for one concert; $12-$72 for the four-concert series.

La Jolla Music Society Marisol "La Marisoul" Hernandez is shown in an undated photo.

Mariachi Herencia de México with Marisol "La Marisoul" Hernandez will perform their bilingual "Herederos (The Heirs)" program at the La Jolla Music Society's Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. The group has been nominated for Latin GRAMMY awards, and this production will take audiences on a journey through the past, present and future of the genre of mariachi — with hints of influential genres like cumbia, tango, bolero and more.

Details: Mariachi Herencia de México - Herederos with La Marisoul. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $35-$73.

More live music picks

Friday: Yves Tumor at the Observatory (R&B/electronic); De Lux, Revenge Wife and Nite Lapse at Soda Bar (indie); Field Medic and Cheekface at Quartyard (lo-fi/rock/indie); Nickel Creek and Monica Martin at the Rady Shell (bluegrass/alt-folk); Bandalos Chinos and Sofia Valdes at Casbah (Latin pop/singer-songwriter).

Saturday: Matt and Kim with Cherry Cheeks at Observatory (indie/electronic/dance).

Sunday: TV Smith's The Adverts and The Shadow at Soda Bar (punk); The Wallflowers at Belly Up (rock); Leo Dan, Los Pasteles Verdes, King Clave and Angela Carrasco at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Latin pop); Brian Jonestown Massacre at House of Blues (rock); Jalen Ngonda at Casbah (soul/indie).

