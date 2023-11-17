Give Now
Midday Movies: Critics pick films to be thankful for

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Contributors: Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM PST
Toho
Haruo Nakajima is the suit actor who first brought Godzilla to life in the 1954 film, "Gojira."

Thanksgiving is just around the corner so it is the perfect time to discuss some films to be thankful for.

Since there is a new Japanese Godzilla film, "Minus One," from Toho opening at the end of the month and a new Apple TV+ series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," inspired by the American Godzilla Monsterverse starting today, I decided I wanted to highlight a trio of monster movies that I am thankful for. I love a good creature feature and I am very grateful for what monsters offer in terms of awe, wonder, fear and even social commentary.

Moviewallas' Yazdi Pithavala used these criteria for his picks. "What I used for selecting my movies were two things. One is I picked movies that were released this year, which kind of went under the radar and need more championing. And these were also films that kind of made me ponder about things that I hadn't previously thought about, and I'm certainly thankful for both of those things."

Check out our picks:

RKO Pictures
Kong was created through stop motion animation by Willis O'Brien for the film "King Kong." (1933)

Beth's monster movies to be thankful for
"Gojira" (Japan, 1954)
"King Kong" (USA, 1933)
"Day of the Dead" (USA, 1985)

A24
Teo Yoo and Great Lee star as childhood friends who reconnect after decades apart in "Past Lives." (2023)

Yazdi's 2023 films to be thankful for
"Past Lives" (USA/South Korea, 2023)
"You Hurt My Feelings" (USA, 2023)
"Anatomy of a Fall" (France, 2023)

