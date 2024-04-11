San Diego weekend arts events: 'Memory Garden,' Lang Lang, a spring market and more

Top picks

Zohreh Ghahremani and Susie Ghahremani: 'Memory Garden'

Books, Kids | Local mother-daughter author-illustrator duo Zohreh Ghahremani and Susie Ghahremani have a new children's picture book out, " Memory Garden ." The book is about gardening, immigration and memory.

Zohreh is an accomplished novelist, and her novel " Sky of Red Poppies " was the 2012 One Book, One San Diego selection. Susie is a prolific artist and illustrator, and has illustrated many books — including the essential "Stack the Cats" picture book.

The two didn't set out to work on a project together.

"In picture books, usually the editor and publisher are who choose the artist to work with," illustrator Susie Ghahremani said. "So my mom had sold her manuscript to the publisher and there was no illustrator attached to it. I was desperate to illustrate it actually. I really wanted to, but that's just not the process," Susie said.

The publisher did have an illustrator in mind for this book — Susie had recently worked on another gardening-adjacent book and her style fit the book's need. Unbeknownst to the publisher, she is the author's daughter.

This meant the world to Zohreh. "To this day, it seems like a dream. I have to pinch myself to believe it," she said.

Courtesy of the artist Interior pages of Zohreh Ghahremani and Susie Ghahremani's book "Memory Garden" are shown in an undated photo.

The story follows a granddaughter and her immigrant grandmother spending a day in the garden. It's a beautiful book, with vivid imagery and detail, and tender exchanges between the intergenerational duo.

Zohreh said that as an immigrant, she often thinks about the stories and essence of her past that's waiting to be shared.

"I think a lot of immigrants shut down the voice within. Where you were born and raised will forever stay with you. It doesn't matter how many years each involves — I came here as a young woman in her early twenties, and I've lived in this country fifty years. But when I think deep down that Persianness has stayed with me. And that's forever part of me. Therefore, putting that out is my legacy, to my children and now my grandchildren," she said.

This weekend's event at the downtown Central Library will feature a storytime, art lessons for kids, seed planting, cultural food and more.

Listen to the full interview above.

Details: Event link . 12-2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Neil Morgan Auditorium at San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free. RSVP recommended.

San Diego Symphony: 'Lang Lang by the Bay'

Music, Classical | Pianist Lang Lang is a celebrity in the classical music world, with a powerful stage presence. He'll join the San Diego Symphony to perform an incredible program at The Shell on Friday.

Lang Lang recently released a new album of music by the composer Saint-Saëns, and he'll be playing a couple of Saint-Saëns pieces this weekend, including "Carnival of the Animals," which also features his wife, pianist Gina Alice Redlinger.

The San Diego Symphony will also perform a piece by contemporary Dutch composer Joey Roukens called "365," which is 365 measures long, and Tchaikovsky's "Suite from Swan Lake."

Details: Event link. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $35+.

New Village Arts The company of New Village Arts' play "The 39 Steps" is shown in an undated production photo.

New Village Arts: 'The 39 Steps'

Theater | New Village Arts in Carlsbad presents a production of "The 39 Steps," currently in previews and officially opening Saturday. Playwright Patrick Barlow adapted the 1935 Hitchcock spy thriller of the same name into not just a stage play, but a comedic spoof, leaning into the absurdity. The story follows a man who is wrongfully accused of murder after a woman is found dead in his apartment and involves a vague and mysterious spy ring as well as a romance. It stars Dallas McLaughlin and Erica Marie Weisz, directed by AJ Knox.

Details: Event link. Previews through April 12. On stage through May 12. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. New Village Arts Theatre, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $33+.

Paola Villaseñor The artist Panca is shown in an undated photo with her in-progress installation at La Tiny Art Gallery at Libélula Books in Barrio Logan.

Barrio Art Crawl: Panca at Libélula and more

Visual art, Music, Food, Family | Barrio Art Crawl is a monthly self-guided art tour and street festival, every second Saturday, along Logan Ave. in Barrio Logan. It's a great opportunity to meander along the street and pop into as many galleries, shops and studios as you want — but don't miss a few highlights this month.

First is a new exhibit from Panca opening at the gallery inside Libélula Books. Panca's work is vivid and recognizable, with her signature, captivating characters and street art aesthetics. The opening reception there is 12-6 p.m.

And don't miss the relatively new official Barrio Art Crawl Gallery at 2113 Logan Ave., as well as a short detour to Bread and Salt a few blocks away.

Bread and Salt is open late, where you can view all the exhibits — including Tarrah Aroonsakool's powerful, immersive maze installation at Athenaeum Art Center, and a last chance to see Joshua Tonies and Joe Yorty at Best Practice.

Details: Event link. 12-8 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Barrio Art Crawl Gallery, 2113 Logan Ave.; Libélula Books, 950 S. 26th St.; and Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Barrio Logan and Logan Heights. Free.

Trash Lamb Gallery The Deadly Prey Gallery artist Salvation is shown in an undated photo with his in-progress painting of a movie poster.

Trash Lamb Gallery: 'Deadly Prey Showcase'

Visual art | South Park's Trash Lamb Gallery will celebrate the opening of a special showcase from the Chicago-based Deadly Prey Gallery.

Deadly Prey represents 10 artists in Accra, Ghana and their distinctive hand-painted movie posters, a practice that originated from the 1980s and '90s Ghanaian Mobile Cinema movement that brought movie screenings to towns throughout the country that otherwise had limited access to video and TV.

The exhibition at Trash Lamb includes original work and prints.

Details: Event link. On view through June 2. Opening reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 12. Trash Lamb Gallery, 2365 30th St., South Park. Free.

Jim Cox / The Old Globe Actors Livvy Marcus and Alex Finke are shown in an undated production photo for the Old Globe's "Ride."

The Old Globe: 'Ride'

Theater | I have a soft spot for theater where an actor portrays many roles within a play — by design and often cleverly. "Ride," a new musical, is one example of this, with just two actors on stage playing every single character.

The story is about a record-breaking, around-the-world bike ride by Annie Londonderry in 1895, co-written by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams. At The Old Globe, the play's U.S. premiere, it's directed by Sarah Meadows and stars Alex Finke and Livvy Marcus.

Details: Event link. On stage through April 28. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $39+.

Victor Sotelo Author, editor and educator Manuel Paul López is shown in an undated photo.

Peel Lit reading series: Losarc Raal, Gin To, Alissa Tu and Manuel Paul Lopez

Literature, Poetry | This brand new local reading series and literary magazine will host its second reading Thursday evening at Lang Books, an indie art book shop in North Park. Featured readers are Losarc Real, Gin To, Alissa Tu and Manuel Paul Lopez.

Peel Lit is also open for submissions for the literary magazine through May 1.

Details: Event link. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Lang Books, 2903 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Free.

San Diego Made Spring Market

Music, Visual art, Food, Family | The annual Spring Market from San Diego Made brings together hundreds of creators, artists and performers for a full day of browsing and shopping. This year's event brings the market to La Mesa Village for the first time, and it's also, notably, free — often maker markets like this have an admission fee.

You'll find local vendors with art, jewelry, florals, clothing, handmade goods, eco-friendly housewares and more, with food, drinks, performances and even an interactive community art project.

Details: Event link. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. La Mesa Blvd between Spring St. and 4th St., La Mesa. Free.