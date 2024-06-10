What questions do you have about Comic-Con 2024?

It’s on. The countdown to San Diego Comic-Con International is underway and so are preparations. In just a few weeks, starting on Thursday, July 25, fandom for comic books and popular culture will descend all over San Diego’s convention center and beyond.

Convention organizers are in the thick of it, making all sorts of announcements about exclusives for attendees, special guests, signings, panels, events and so much more.

Comic book fans are looking up publishers for the latest on which authors and artists may show up.

If you never had the chance, this could be the year to cosplay. It’s the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con’s cosplay competition .

Or plan to be a real superhero. Appointments are available for the blood drive starting on Wednesday, July 24, which is happening just a few days before Comic-Con is the PAWmicon .

Also underway is the programming for outside of Comic-Con, the list of things to do is only getting bigger.

This could be a good time to dust off the beach chair and take out the sleeping bag as Hall H returns again this year. There are a lot of predictions on which Hollywood studios could take center stage. It’s the same for the television shows .

A lot to start marveling over. And as we know from years past, the options for enjoying Comic-Con both inside and outside are only going to grow.

