Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

What questions do you have about Comic-Con 2024?

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published June 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Cosplayers, dressed as the Addams Family, were on their way to the convention center for San Diego Comic-Con International on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Marielena Castellanos
/
KPBS
Cosplayers, dressed as the Addams Family, were on their way to the convention center for San Diego Comic-Con International on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Submit a question↓

It’s on. The countdown to San Diego Comic-Con International is underway and so are preparations. In just a few weeks, starting on Thursday, July 25, fandom for comic books and popular culture will descend all over San Diego’s convention center and beyond.

Convention organizers are in the thick of it, making all sorts of announcements about exclusives for attendees, special guests, signings, panels, events and so much more.

Comic book fans are looking up publishers for the latest on which authors and artists may show up.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

If you never had the chance, this could be the year to cosplay. It’s the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con’s cosplay competition.

Or plan to be a real superhero. Appointments are available for the blood drive starting on Wednesday, July 24, which is happening just a few days before Comic-Con is the PAWmicon.

Also underway is the programming for outside of Comic-Con, the list of things to do is only getting bigger.

This could be a good time to dust off the beach chair and take out the sleeping bag as Hall H returns again this year. There are a lot of predictions on which Hollywood studios could take center stage. It’s the same for the television shows.

A lot to start marveling over. And as we know from years past, the options for enjoying Comic-Con both inside and outside are only going to grow.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

KPBS wants to hear from you. We are gearing up for our coverage and want to help you be ready to have a good time at this year’s convention. What are you looking forward to the most? What’s everyone talking about? How can we help you stay up to date? What do you want to know about this year’s Comic-Con?

_

Tags

Arts & Culture Comic-Con 2024Pop CultureSan DiegoCalifornia
Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
See stories by Marielena Castellanos
More News