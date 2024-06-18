Most San Diego County, City offices closed Wednesday for Juneteenth

Most city and county of San Diego government offices will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth.

In the city of San Diego, all administrative offices will be closed.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.

All libraries will be closed.

For the county, all offices, libraries, family resource centers and animal shelters will be closed Wednesday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

San Diego's Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center and the mattress collection site will be open. The city's container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

The Development Services Department call center for appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including researching zoning information, submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available by going to sandiego.gov/DSD.

City golf courses will be open during normal hours. Weekday rates apply. The Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and all city skate parks will be open, as well as the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

The Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed. City swimming pools and city recreation centers will also be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

El Capitan, San Vicente, Hodges and Sutherland reservoirs will be closed. All other city reservoirs will be open. Barring inclement weather, Chollas Lake will be open.

Summer street sweeping of Mission Beach alleys will be temporarily halted on June 19. Weekly services will resume the following Wednesday, June 26, and continue through September.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed:

— Fallbrook Community Center;

— Lakeside Community Center;

— Spring Valley Community Center;

— Spring Valley Gymnasium;

— 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open);

— Community Teen Centers; and

— Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool.

All county public health clinics will be closed Wednesday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Thursday.