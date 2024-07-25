Comic-Con continues with 'Animayhem,' 'Transformers,' 'SpongeBob,' more

FX's "The Bear" popup shop, Hulu's "Animayhem," and ABC's "A.V.A. Fest (A Very Abbott Festival)" will greet 2024 San Diego Comic-Con International attendees outside the convention center Thursday, along with thousands of programs, booths, games and other activities in and around Hall H.

"Abbott Elementary" will invite attendees to experience A.V.A. Fest (A Very Abbott Festival) firsthand. Inspired by two fan-favorite episodes from the series, this carnival-themed activation is poised to be "Abbott's" biggest, flashiest, "over-the-top and unhinged" fan experience to date.

From a soaring swing ride to a colorful ball pit photo op and the chance to "dunk a white dude," guests will encounter a wide variety of series- themed games and attractions as well as hourly live performances by the official Philadelphia Eagles Drumline and an exclusive festival playlist created by Questlove.

Hulu's Animayhem returns with a zany, "2D-ifying" factory where its beloved animated series are made. The factory is complete animated titles like "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," "Futurama," "The Simpsons" and more. The activation is located right next to the Convention Center in the Bayfront's Parking Lot.

FX will host interactive experiences with its most beloved series, including "The Bear" restaurant popup (but no, you will not be able to get an Italian beef sandwich or some of Carmy's more esoteric creations — just merchandise), the FX Fearless Hellevator, and featuring "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

At the San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 W. Harbor Drive, attendees can enter the forbidden zone with "The Planet of the Apes" Experience, an exhibition of costumes, comics, props and more from six decades of the series. The experience is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. No badge needed for the event.

Thursdays events include:



Ronda Rousey's Comic Debut with AWA, 10 a.m., Room 6A. Be treated to an action-packed, candid conversation between UFC and WWE champion, former Judoka, and actress Ronda Rousey and actor/producer and former WWE superstar Dave Bautista as they discuss Rousey's debut graphic novel "Expecting the Unexpected" and their journeys after stepping out of the ring;

Transformers One, 11:45 a.m., Hall H. Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment bring a panel discussion and exclusive footage presentation to fans with talent Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan- Michael Key, along with the director, Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley, and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura;

Celebrating 25 Years of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, 1 p.m., Hall H. Nickelodeon is celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary with a panel that will take fans down to Bikini Bottom and beyond for a special look at its origins, including a live cast table read of "Help Wanted," exclusive content, and the nautical nonsense to come. Join the voice cast, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller;

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, 2:15 p.m. in Hall H. The Disney+ original series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will make its debut at Comic-Con with a panel filled with behind-the-scenes stories and secrets from set. Join Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), along with Jonathan E. Steinberg (co- creator, executive producer) and Dan Shotz (executive producer);

What We Do In The Shadows, 3:30 p.m. Hall H. America's favorite vampires will kick off their farewell tour. Join special guests Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), Kristen Schaal (The Guide), executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck for a conversation and be among the first to see a brand-new episode from the sixth and final season;

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, The Secret Origins of Hellboy, 6 p.m., Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W Harbor Drive, Grand 6. Dark Horse Comics will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mike Mignola's Hellboy with a behind-the-scenes panel of the "Drawing Monsters" film and fans visiting Dark Horse's booth can purchase the limited edition Hellboy comics, prints and pins; and

35th Anniversary of Kiki's Delivery Service, 6 p.m., Room 25ABC. Hirokatsu Kihara (Studio Ghibli production coordinator from 1985 to 1990) will tell the Studio Ghibli story behind "Kiki's" while showing various pieces of original, behind-the-scenes art;

Comic-Con 2024 is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees over its four-day run, generating a regional impact of more than $160 million, which includes both direct and indirect spending by visitors.

In 2022, Comic-Con welcomed more than 135,000 attendees and generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego, according to city documents.

Getting to the Convention Center can be easier said than done. Parking can be expensive and frustrating. The Metropolitan Transit System will offer a special event line of the trolley between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 15 minutes, Thursday through Saturday to accommodate large crowds starting at 6:55 a.m. and ending at 10:35 p.m. at Gaslamp Quarter Station. Additionally, children 12 and younger ride free with paying adults.

Trolley lines will run increased service throughout the convention. One caveat to cosplayers: No weapons — real or simulated — are allowed on MTS transportation.

Convention visitors using MTS Trolleys and buses can get discounted two-, three-, four-, and five-day transit passes in the PRONTO mobile app starting at $10.

Comic-Con attendees using NCTD's COASTER service can ride for five days and pay for three with the COASTER 5-pack.

Additionally, both MTS and the North County Transit District just last week added a contactless payment option, meaning no Pronto card is necessary.

San Diego's police and fire-rescue departments have committed additional resources to ensure the safety of visitors both inside and outside of the Convention Center, officials said.

Harbor Drive between First Avenue and Park Boulevard will be temporarily closed between Wednesday and Sunday to allow for a safe pedestrian environment.