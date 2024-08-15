San Diego weekend arts events: DNA forensics, Miles Davis, books and more

Top Picks | Live music picks | More weekend events

Top picks

Melissa Walter and Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez-Delgado

Visual art, Science | Local artist Melissa Walter and the New Mexico-based mixed media artist Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez-Delgado will both open separate exhibitions at Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego-North campus in Encinitas.

Rodríguez-Delgado will show installation work that are self-contained survival systems made out of found electronics and materials, inspired partly by Star Trek, partly by the U.S. Space Program and also by Puerto Rico's late-1980s bid to host the 2004 Olympics, and the slogan "We can do it." His exhibit is called "Futuros Itinerantes."

Courtesy of ICA San Diego-North Artist Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez-Delgado's survival system sculptures, made from found materials and electronics, are shown in an undated photo.

Melissa Walter's work is always fascinating and science-informed, and for this show she is also debuting some experimental animation and ceramic sculptures — her first foray into both forms. This exhibit, "Plexus," is informed by her study of DNA-based identification processes in the criminal justice system, and the evolution from early technology to the AI-based systems on the horizon. Her art is often paper-based, and the (often beautiful) visual imagery represents abstractions of the science and data she's studied.

The more Walter, a 2020 San Diego Art Prize recipient, studied the evolution of forensic science, the more her own relationship with the work evolved too.

Courtesy of ICA San Diego Artist Melissa Walter is shown installing artwork at Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego-North in an undated photo.

"I was starting to think about it a little more from a psychological perspective of the people that might have been affected by the lack of DNA analysis in the, you know, progression of their lives or the presence of DNA analysis. And so some of the newer pieces are a little more emotional in that sense, but they're still very abstracted. I mean, all my work is very abstracted because I love this idea of taking these very complicated conversations and ideas and theories and technologies, and then boiling them down to their visual essence," Walter said.

One series in the exhibit reflects early DNA technology, a series of smudgy, black watercolor dots on white paper — arranged in rows but still messy, a reflection of the messiness and inexactness of early forensic science.

A large piece draws from further along in the DNA technology evolution, by the present and future of DNA forensics, and based on a technology that uses AI to draw a picture of what someone may look like just based on scraps on DNA found on gum or a stray hair on the floor. Walter's piece captures the decision tree of the technology as it determines eye color, and includes a mirror to reflect the viewer.

Both exhibits open with artist walkthroughs at the C You Saturday party this weekend. Tours begin at 5 p.m. Also on the agenda is a musical performance from locals Please Ask For Paul, a ceramics sale and kid-friendly survival device art-making activities inspired by Rodríguez-Delgado.

Details: Opens with a reception from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 17. On view through Dec. 29. ICA San Diego-North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free.

For more arts events or to submit your own, visit the KPBS/Arts Calendar . If you want more time to plan, get the KPBS/Arts Newsletter in your inbox every Thursday to see event picks for the weeks ahead.

Booked for the Weekend

Books | Join KPBS at the San Diego Central Library downtown for a special mini book festival as we announce the 2024 selections for One Book, One San Diego. If you've missed the reveal of the finalists, you can find the longlist here. The first 300 attendees will go home with a free copy of one of the selections, or you can purchase any of them at the event. The announcement will take place to kick things off at 11 a.m. in the Neil Morgan Auditorium on the first floor. Guests can then peruse the many libraries, literacy organizations and local presses set up in the outdoor courtyard, and there's a 12:30 panel on how to use the One Book program for literacy at home and in the classroom.

Details: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free.

SummerFest: 'California Dreamin'

Music, Classical | Part of La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest, this performance spotlights pianist Conrad Tao and is inspired by Rachmaninoff, his time in California, and other composers with ties to the Golden State.

Brantley Gutierrez Pianist Conrad Tao is shown in an undated photo.

Tao will perform a selection of works by Rachmaninoff, and a set of chamber ensembles will perform additional works by composers like John Adams, John Williams, Reena Esmail, Rozsa and Terry Riley.

SummerFest continues through Aug. 24, and in addition to the ticketed concerts, a handful of free events remain, including lectures, coaching workshops, an open rehearsal and an artist lounge. Find the list of free events here.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $43-$85.

'Cleopatra'

Rich Soublet II Joy Yvonne Jones is shown in a June 16, 2021 performance of "Get On Board."

Theater | Co-produced by Moxie Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group, "Cleopatra" is adapted by — and stars — former local Joy Yvonne Jones, based on Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra." This is the play's world premiere production, and it digs into the life of Cleopatra: the tragic Egyptian queen typically remembered more for her lovers and eyeliner than her actual influence on politics or her interior life. This production is directed by Andréa Agosto.

With the play, Moxie is launching a new "Equiticket" program, where up to a quarter of each night's seats will be sold at "pick your price" rates.

Details: Opening night is Aug. 16. On stage through Sept. 7. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando. $5-$90.

JD Urban Sasha Velour is shown in an undated photo.

'Velour: A Drag Spectacular'

Theater | Drag queen, performer, author and activist Sasha Velour (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race!) comes to La Jolla Playhouse for a play inspired by her own origin story. Co-created by Velour and playwright Moisés Kaufman, this is a co-production with Kaufman's New York-based Tectonic Theater Project.

Details: On stage through Sept. 15. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., UC San Diego. $25-$75.



'Exit, Pursued by a Bear'

Theater | Playwright Lauren Gunderson's "dark revenge comedy" is inspired by one line of stage direction in Shakespeare's "The WInter's Tale" and follows a woman, Nan, and an unlikely set of best friends as they plan an over-the-top and, uh, grotesque "exit" from an abusive marriage. Directed by Kira Blaskovich.

Details: On stage Aug. 16 through Sept. 8. Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. $24+.

Gilbert Castellanos: 'Miles Davis: Kind of Blue'

Music, Jazz | This weekend marks the 65th anniversary of Miles Davis' iconic masterpiece, "Kind of Blue." To celebrate, local jazz trumpet great Gilbert Castellanos and his band will perform from the album at the Rady Shell. Maybe I've been working in local arts for too long, but if you gave me two seconds to name the first two jazz trumpeters to come to mind, I'd definitely say Miles Davis and Gilbert Castellanos.

Michele Zousmer / San Diego Symphony Gilbert Castellanos is shown in an undated photo.

Bonus: Get there early to catch the mind-blowingly talented youngsters from Castellanos' Young Lions Jazz Conservatory. Their pre-show set will begin at 6 p.m.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $18-$70.

More arts and culture weekend events