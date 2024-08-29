San Diego weekend arts events: Engineered wood, 'Election' and Nat at Night

Top picks | Live music picks | More art and culture weekend events

Top picks

Christine Lee In this undated photo, artist and curator Christine Lee's series of bags made with NB wood composite handles are shown installed at City Gallery. It's on view through Oct. 3, 2024.

'Low VOC'

Visual art | I love a good, extremely specific curatorial theme, and this World Design Capital-designated exhibit at San Diego City College's City Gallery calls on border artists and designers to use engineered wood composite panels, or "naturally bonded" NB boards, originally developed from a collaboration between John F. Hunt, a U.S. Forest Service research engineer, and artist (and curator of the show) Christine Lee. This non-toxic, sustainable material is at the heart of works by Mely Barragan, Matt Hebert, Lael Corbin, Chris Lee, MayLing Martinez, Miki Iwasaki and Adam Manley.

Details : Opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. On view Aug. 27 through Oct. 3. Gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. City Gallery, 1508 C St., AH 314, East Village. Free.

Mesa College Art Gallery Artist Hugo Crosthwaite is shown in an undated photo working on his installation, "The Rupture of the White Cube," at Mesa College Art Gallery.

Hugo Crosthwaite: 'The Rupture of the White Cube'

Visual art | Prolific artist Hugo Crosthwaite is having a month. With one solo exhibit already on view at Bread and Salt , he's also just installed another at Mesa College Art Gallery. In "The Rupture of the White Cube," curator Smadar Samson worked with Crosthwaite to design a unique and symbolic structure in the middle of the gallery that disrupts the viewer's gaze within the gallery space. The 12 foot cube also serves as a room-within-a-room where Crosthwaite has installed murals. Work on paper and a projected animation will also be on view.

Crosthwaite and Samson will hold an artist talk at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Details : Gallery reception is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. On view through Sept. 12. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment. Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Dr., Linda Vista. Free.

MTV Productions/Bona Fide Productions "Election (1999)" theatrical release poster.

Flicks on the Bricks: 'Election (1999)'

Film | Join KPBS film critic Beth Accomando at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library for the final installment of their outdoor summer film series, featuring 1999's excellent political comedy "Election." Starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon, the movie follows a high school class president election.

Free popcorn, and drinks are available to purchase.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $20-$25.

'Rachmaninoff and the Tsar'

Theater, Music | Actor, musician and playwright Hershey Felder returns with a world premiere of his latest, "Rachmaninoff and the Tsar," which follows the iconic Russian 20th century composer Sergei Rachmaninoff after he relocates to California at the end of his life — and features plenty of his piano works.

Details: Remaining shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29-31. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $76-$116.

Marisa Pfenning Poet and artist Gill Sotu performs in an undated photo.

Creative Mornings: Gill Sotu | Ritual

Lectures, Poetry, Writing | Poet, playwright and local creativity extraordinaire Gill Sotu leads this month's local chapter Creative Mornings talk, on a global theme of "ritual." Creative Mornings is a "breakfast lecture series," geared towards a broad range of artists, arts workers and creative folk working in any imaginable field.

I'd gladly listen to anyone speak about rituals, routines and creativity for 20 minutes, but to hear it from as inspiring of a speaker as Sotu sounds like a great way to start any day. The free Creative Mornings events have been known to sell out, so RSVP in advance to secure a spot.

Details : 8:15-10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free.

Songwriter Sanctuary

Music, Singer-Songwriter | This monthly songwriter showcase features three San Diego musicians, plus snacks, drinks and community in an intimate space. Friday's concert will spotlight Emily Afton, Julianna Zachariou and Veronica May, and the evening will be hosted by San Diego music icon Jeff Berkley. Each performer in this lineup would be worthy of a headline spot, so don't miss this chance to catch all three.

Details : 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Normal Heights United Church, 4650 Mansfield St., Normal Heights. $10 suggested donation.

Música en la Plaza: Las Cafeteras

Music, Latin, Rock, Folk | Los Angeles-based, genre-bending cumbia, hip-hop, punk, folk and rock band Las Cafeteras will play at California Center for the Arts, Escondido as part of their free, outdoor concert series in their Lyric Court. Las Cafeteras are lively performers, melding traditional instrumentation and folk backgrounds with multi-lingual lyrics and an energetic stage presence. Local DJ Mafondo will kick things off. Reserved bistro-style seating is available for $30, but otherwise, the show is free and all-ages.

Details : 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. Free-$30.

Nat at Night: Closing Weekend

Museums, Food, Drink | Embrace your inner scientist (or maybe your inner paleontology-obsessed child) in the final Nat at Night event of the year. All summer long, the San Diego Natural History Museum has stayed open late on Friday nights and opened a rooftop bar, with beer, wine and mocktails plus snacks from Wolf in the Woods. The rooftop at the Nat is one of the best views in town — overlooking the main Balboa Park fountain with views of the park and beyond to downtown and the Coronado Bridge. Inside the museum, on the atrium's lower floor, natural history trivia kicks off each Friday at 7 p.m.

Be sure to catch the "Action from the Archives: The Nat at 150" photography and history exhibit on the fourth floor.

Details : 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park. Half-price admission after 5 p.m.: $7-$12. Free for members or Explorer Pass holders.

Courtesy of Art Produce Art by Leila Khalilzadeh Aghdami is shown installed at Art Produce in North Park in an undated photo.

Leila Khalilzadeh Aghdami: 'Invisible Identity' + more

Visual art, Film, Music | Art Produce will celebrate six (!) artists in residence this week, including the main gallery exhibit of Leila Khalilzadeh Aghdami; "Cooler Room" artist Diana Benavidez; Community Room artists Cambria Herrera and Stephen Loftesnes; and storefront window artist Justin McHugh.

Aghdami's work is entrenched in gender and identity, influenced by her upbringing in Iran. The subtitle of "Invisible Identity" is "The Body's Absence Says More Than Its Presence." She uses paint and textiles like crochet in her works. Her portrait paintings are expressive, thoughtful and remarkable.

At the opening reception, musician Zane Shrem-Besnoy will perform, and a garden bar will be set up courtesy of neighbor Botanica. These works will only be on view through mid-September, so don't delay.

Details : 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Free.

'The Golden Hour: Works for the Mini Park'

Music, Experimental | Chamber and experimental music collective Project [BLANK] brings their Salty Series to the North Park Mini Park for a season kickoff. The mini park, which has a notable collection of playground equipment-meets-xylophones, is the perfect setting for this concert featuring a wild selection of instrumentation — think: toys, radios, electronics — as well as those public percussion instruments. Composers include Teresa Díaz de Cossio, Ilana Waniuk, Alvaro Diaz and Joseph Bourdeau.

Details : 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. North Park Mini Park, 3812 29th St., North Park. Free.

