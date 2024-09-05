San Diego weekend arts events: Music paired with art — plus dance, vegan food and more

Top picks

Stan Goudey: 'Eclectic Vision' at Santa Ysabel Art Gallery

Visual art | Artist Stan Goudey opens a new exhibit in the local mountains, featuring his latest still lifes and luminous landscape paintings. He often features railroads in his landscape paintings, and I also loved to recognize the Santa Ysabel landscape in a painting he posted on Instagram recently. The exhibit is on view through Oct. 27, and Santa Ysabel Art Gallery is a small space in the tiny mountain town — right at the main stop sign.

Details : Opens with a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 7. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Santa Ysabel Art Gallery, 30352 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel. Free.

Courtesy / Athenaeum Music & Arts Library The rapper Wax is shown in an undated photo.

Acoustic Evenings: Wax, Rob Deez and Jose Gonzalez

Music, Hip-Hop, Visual art | Rapper Wax comes to the Athenaeum Music and Art Library for a unique concert, featuring rap, hip-hop and acoustic singer-songwriter music.

Wax's hip-hop sound is reggae-infused, and he's signed to Def Jam Records. He puts out a lot of music, including a track he wrote this year for his wife, "Insignificant."

Also performing is local "hip-hop comedian" Rob Deez, and local singer-songwriter Jesus Gonzalez. We spotlighted Gonzalez's entry to the NPR Tiny Desk Contest this year, and NPR has also spotlighted and interviewed him in the past.

While you're at the Athenaeum, be sure to check out the 32nd Annual Juried Exhibition, which is on view in the gallery through Sept. 28. More than 50 works of art by tons of great artists, including Joe Cantrell, Aldo Cervantes, Ethan Chan, Sherry Chen, Gaby Espina, Stephen Frank Gary, Annalise Neil, Sibyl Rubottom, Rebecca Webb and Jessica Yambao. Not only is this concert an opportunity to check out some great music, but it's also a nice way to get a little taste of a lot of visual artists' work.

Details : 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Athenaeum Music and Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $5-$23.

Avery Publishing The book cover for Nisha Vora's "Big Vegan Flavor" is shown.

Nisha Vora: 'Big Vegan Flavor'

Books, Food | Cookbook author and culinary content creator Nisha Vora, otherwise known as Rainbow Plant Life, just released a new cookbook, "Big Vegan Flavor." And it is big — 600 pages, packed with 150 recipes and photos along with techniques to help you master vegan cuisine. Vora will appear at the Book Catapult Thursday to sign copies and discuss the recipes with local artist Sarah Stieber.

Details: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. Free.

Coronado Library Autumn Concert Series: Camarada Tango Quartet

Music, Classical | Looking for an artsy lunch break on Friday? Local chamber ensemble Camarada will perform a free lunchtime concert in the Coronado Library's Winn Room. They're performing as their Camarada Tango Quartet in advance of their next South American tour.

Details : 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave., Coronado. Free.

'Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express'

Theater | Playwright Ken Ludwig adapted Agatha Christie's iconic Hercule Poirot detective novel "Murder on the Orient Express" in 2017 at the request of Christie's estate. Follow Poirot on a train full of potential suspects as he attempts to solve a murder: An American was found dead in a train car, with the door locked behind him. At the Old Globe, this production is directed by Peter Amster.

Details : On stage Sept. 7 through Oct. 6. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $54+.

Betzi Roe A still from a previously recorded, undated performance of Betzi Roe's "Walking in Sand" choreography.

Mojalet Dance Company: 'Walking in Sand'

Dance | Mojalet Dance Company is bringing San Diego's longtime contemporary dance leader Betzi Roe back for a redux of her 2022 choreography, "Walking in Sand." It's a piece about time, and involves one solo movement with a dancer wearing a dress made from 100 yards of fabric — basically the entire stage is filled by the gown — and then a group dance with multi-age dancers. The venue, Vine Theater, is a black box-style theater space in Rancho Bernardo's Oaks North Plaza.

Details : 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The Vine Theater, 12540 Oaks North Drive, Rancho Bernardo. $21.

Lee Materazzi / Quint Gallery One of the works from Lee Materazzi's "¢a$h&¢arry" exhibit at Quint Gallery, opening Sept. 6, 2024.

Lee Materazzi and Kelsey Brookes at Quint Gallery

Visual art | Quint Gallery opens two solo shows at their 7722 Girard Ave. space this weekend. First is San Francisco artist Lee Materazzi's " ¢a$h&¢arry ," which is a traveling exhibit and print sale of 250 of her photographs. The photos capture the human body over a four year period, using herself and her children as subjects (whose ages, respectively, span 37-41 and 3-11 years old over the documented period). The small prints are priced at just $50.

Also opening is local Kelsey Brookes' " Gradient Paintings ," a new series of his geometric, abstract, psychedelic, science-informed works. These new pieces take their inspiration from the work of biological psychologist and neurologist Heinrich Klüver.

Details: Opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. On view through Oct. 19. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Quint Gallery, 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free.

Wonders of Creation: Art, Science and Innovation in the Islamic World

Visual art | The first of the regional PST: ART exhibitions from the Getty launch in San Diego this weekend, starting with San Diego Museum of Art's "Wonders of Creation." Looking back to the 7th century, this exhibit combines manuscripts, books, paintings, maps, scientific and mystical objects and more, juxtaposed with contemporary art. This is a collaboration with the Balboa Art Conservation Center, and also features two new commissioned pieces by artists Ala Ebtekar and Hayv Kahraman.

Details : On view Sept. 7, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. $0-$20.

Angela Tiatia / OMA Angela Tiatia's "Holding On" is part of the PST: ART exhibit "Transformative Currents: Art and Action in the Pacific Ocean," on view Sept. 7, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025.

'Transformative Currents: Art and Action in the Pacific Ocean'

Visual art | In the North County, Oceanside Museum of Art also launches a PST: ART project, in collaboration with Orange County Museum of Art and Crystal Cove Conservancy. Twenty contemporary artists have created works about the currents of the Pacific Ocean, and the connections, ecology, fragility and force associated therewith.

Details : On view Sept. 7, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. $0-$10.

Blanket Sounds: Kini Kini, Aambr Newsome and DJ Drumright

Music, Latin, Visual art | More from the music + visual art file: The final installation of this summer's picnic arts series with host Brittany Taylor takes place on Sunday at Waterfront Park. This weekend's band is Latin dance group Kini Kini, and DJ Drumright will also do a set.

Visual artist Aambr Newsome will offer a visual art installation. Newsome's work is vivid and varied — from murals and painting to sculpture and comics. This is an all-ages, family-friendly, free event, all in a lovely space to picnic and watch a sunset. Bring your own blanket!

Details : 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, downtown. Free.

Le Salon de Musiques: An Evening of French Music and Art

Music, Classical, Visual art | The classical fans get their music and visual art combo too. Le Salon de Musiques is a salon-style chamber concert and high tea, and in this installment they're not only delivering some lovely French music, but they're also partnering with K Nathan Gallery in La Jolla to bring in art by the French post-impressionist painter Paul Rivoire.

Rivoire's work was influenced by painters like Cezanne and Matisse — lots of vivid colors and bold outlines in his still lifes, landscapes and portraits.

For the music, they'll perform a few works by Reynaldo Hahn, and Louise Farrenc. It's a San Diego premiere of Farrenc's "Piano Trio in E-flat major," which is a pretty cool thing to say about someone from the 1800s. The event also includes a pre-show musicologist lecture.

Details : 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. $69-$120.

More arts and culture weekend events