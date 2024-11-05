Photos: See what Election Day looked like across the country

The final day of election season is coming to an end as polling stations around the U.S. close. The race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains statistically close.

NPR's final national NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly leads former President Donald Trump among likely voters, fueled by white, college-educated voters, Black voters and Latinos.

Some of NPR’s member station photographers spent the day documenting Americans casting their votes in what could be a historic election.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Michael Minasi / KUT News A line forms outside of the Ruiz Branch of the Austin Public Library to vote in Austin, Texas.

Beth LaBerge / KQED Voters drop off their ballots on Election Day at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.

Beth LaBerge / KQED Carmen Lopez prepares to fill out her ballot on Election Day at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.

Madeleine Charis King / IPR Voters cast their ballot at VFW Post 738 with the state Capitol building in view in Des Moines, Iowa.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis County voting stickers are laid out for voters at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo.

Jesse Costa / WBUR Voters check in and head to voting booths at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Charlestown, Mass.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Adam Powell, 45, casts his ballot during the General Election at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.

Jesse Costa / WBUR Voters wait in a long line down a spiral staircase before the polls open at 7 a.m. at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Boston, Mass.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB Ballots move through a signature verification system at the Multnomah County Elections Division office in Portland, Ore.

Megan Farmer / KUOW Patti Gorman, dressed as lady liberty, talks with her former Seattle Central student, Afrikaan Sahra, right, as voters cast their ballots outside of Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. Sahra is voting for the first time after receiving U.S. citizenship.