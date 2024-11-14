San Diego weekend arts events: Drug lords meet the March sisters, music and more

Top picks | Live music picks

Moxie Theatre: 'Our Dear Dead ... Little Women'

Theater | This is not actually a hip new zombified take on Louisa May Alcott. Moxie Theatre is performing two distinct plays "in rep," with a single cast taking on both "Little Women The Broadway Musical" and Alexis Scheer's "Our Dear Dead Drug Lord." "Little Women" is faithful to the beloved classic story, and Scheer's comedy-thriller follows a group of high school girls as they try to summon a ghost.

It doesn't sound like a natural combination, and that's kind of the point. Cast members Nio Russell, Mikaela Macias and Becca Myers Lena Ceja will tackle the four main characters in each show. And perhaps the big stars are the stage crew who'll swap out the sets each night. Audiences can buy a two-show rep pass to see both plays on different nights for $99.

Details : On stage through Dec. 8. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando. $5-$99. Two-show passes are available.

A New World Odyssey: Adams, Adès, Dvořák

Music, Classical | Conducted by Elena Schwarz, the San Diego Symphony will perform Dvořák's great "Symphony No. 9: From the New World," alongside a foxtrot-inspired piece by John Adams and contemporary composer Thomas Adès' magnificent violin concerto, "Concentric Paths."

Details : 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16-17. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown. $39-$82.

Natalia Ventura: 'Memory Work: The Radical Act of Remembering'

Visual art | San Diego Made Factory's artist-in-residence Natalie Ventura will lead a discussion with memory workers and artists about the intersection of memory work, art and community. The program will result in an exhibition that will be on view next month.

Details : 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. San Diego Made Factory, 2031 Commercial St., Logan Heights. Free.

Courtesy of the artist / FSG Originals San Diego writer Jac Jemc is shown in an undated photo. Her novel, "Empty Theatre," explores the stranger-than-fiction lives and deaths of King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his cousin Empress Sisi of Austria.

Small Press Nite Vol. 7: Jac Jemc, D.T. Robbins, Lexi Kent Monning and Manuel Paul Lopez

Books | Hosted by Kevin Kearney, this edition of Small Press Nite at The Book Catapult features another great crop of writers and poets, including Jac Jemc, UC San Diego professor of literature and author of the novels "Empty Theatre" and "The Grip of It" along with D.T. Robbins ("Birds Aren't Real"), Lexi Kent Monning ("The Burden of Joy") and Manuel Paul Lopez, professor at San Diego City College and author of "Nerve Curriculum." Each author reads a short excerpt.

Details : 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. Free.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, 'Bridgerton,' and Beyond

Music, Pop, Classical | Vitamin String Quartet will perform some of the music from Netflix's "Bridgerton" alongside arrangements of popular music by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS and more.

Details: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Lane, UC San Diego. $30+.

Chelsea Penyak / City Ballet of San Diego City Ballet of San Diego dancer Ariana Gonzalez is shown as Dracula in an undated photo.

City Ballet: 'Dracula'

Dance, Ballet | City Ballet of San Diego will wrap up their production of Geoff Gonzalez's adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" in Escondido this weekend. The ballet is set to music by Franz Liszt and centers on the Countess Dracula and the women she preys upon. Also on stage in this performance are works by George Balanchine and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

Details : 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 16. California Center for the Arts, 340 North Escondido Ave., Escondido. $39-$99.

Blindspot Collective and San Diego Junior Theatre: 'Trash Panda-monium'

Theater, Kids | Geared towards children in pre-K through early elementary, local theater company Blindspot Collective has paired with Junior Theatre to produce Shellina Hefner and Elissa Russell's silly camping play, "Trash Panda-monium." The story follows a well-meaning park ranger and three mischievous racoons. The performance takes just 35 minutes — perfect for fidgety preschoolers.

Details : 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Nov. 16-17. Casa del Prado Theatre, 1650 El Prado, Balboa Park. $17.50.

Marialena de la Hoz / Art Produce "The Translator and the Interpreter" by Marialena de la Hoz is part of her exhibit at Art Produce through Nov. 16, 2024.

Art Produce: Michelle Montjoy and Marialena de la Hoz

Visual art | Marialena de la Hoz's solo exhibit, "Polvo de Luz/Stardust" is coming to a close this weekend at Art Produce, and the artist will be on hand for a closing reception Saturday midday. Also celebrating is the ongoing "Cooler Room" artist-in-residence, textile and installation artist Michelle Montjoy, who'll host an open studio.

Details : 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Free.

Valley Arts Festival: 'Kíicha Nights, Coyote Dreams'

Music, Festivals, Heritage | The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, of the Luiseño nation, will celebrate at the annual Valley Arts Festival in Oceanside. The family-friendly event includes Native American music, storytelling and art, with workshops, storytelling, interactive murals and more.

Details : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Drive, Oceanside. Free.

Scripps Ranch Theatre: 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Theater | Community theater company Scripps Ranch Theatre will perform playwright Nia Vardalos' adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's book "Tiny Beautiful Things." The book was based on her anonymous advice column, Dear Sugar, in the online literary magazine The Rumpus. The play follows Sugar as she embarks upon the advice assignment, in her own messy life. Directed by Kym Pappas, who recently directed New Village Arts' powerful and heartfelt production of "Fun Home."

Details : On stage Nov. 15 - Dec. 8. Scripps Ranch Theatre, 9783 Avenue of Nations, Scripps Ranch Theatre. $45+.

Robert Treat / Ilan-Lael Foundation Work by Robert Treat is part of "The Power of Place: Inspirations from Ilan-Lael" on view at Union Hall Gallery through Dec. 1, 2024.

Union Hall Gallery: 'The Power of Place: Inspirations from Ilan-Lael'

Visual art | The exhibition features work by the seven visiting artist fellows to Ilan-Lael, James Hubbell's home and studio complex in the rural mountains of San Diego County. Following its run at the Santa Ysabel Art Gallery, the exhibit is now on view in Golden Hill at the Union Hall Gallery. Poet Karla Cordero, photographers John Durant, Linda Todd-Limón and Robert Treat, and painters Mark Fehlman, Joe Garcia and William Gullette will show there work along with special guest Sibyl Rubottom.

Details : On view through Dec. 1. Gallery hours are 2-6 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Union Hall Gallery, 2323 Broadway, Suite 201, Golden Hill. Free.

SDAFF A still from the film "All That We Love" is shown, starring Margaret Cho. It's part of the 2024 San Diego Asian Film Festival.

San Diego Asian Film Festival Closing Weekend

Film | The 25th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival wraps up this weekend. Check out KPBS film critic Beth Accomando's preview of the festival here. My quick picks for closing weekend: " All That We Love " — starring Margaret Cho and winner of the SDAFF 2024 Special Jury Mention — at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Mira Mesa; " New Wave " at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Mira Mesa; " Pooja, Sir " at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at MOPA@SDMA; " Superboys of Malegaon " at 7:55 p.m. Thursday and 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Mira Mesa; and the " Mystery Kung Fu Theater " at 9:15 p.m. Friday at Edwards Mira Mesa.