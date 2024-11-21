San Diego weekend arts events: PST ART weekend, poetry, folk dance and 'Tres Minutos'

San Diego Museum of Art: Free 'On The Steps' event

Saturday afternoon, SDMA offers free museum admission — including the special exhibit, "Wonders of Creation: Art, Science, and Innovation in the Islamic World" which is usually an extra fee. The "Wonders of Creation" exhibit is an excellent and wide-ranging collection, spotlighting several striking contemporary installations alongside ancient art, objects and texts. The event also includes performances by Middle Earth Ensemble, Felukah and West African drummers Dramane Koné and Djelia Kadi. The drummers will perform works based on the indigo exhibit at the Mingei.

Details : 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. SDMA, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free.

Mingei International Museum: Artist talk

Zapotec American master dyer and artist Porfirio Gutiérrez will hold a lecture in correlation with the "Blue Gold: The Art and Science of Indigo" exhibit. The Mingei is also participating in the SDMA "On The Steps" event on Saturday.

Details : 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $15-$25.

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego: Performances, tours and PST Art Party

Home of the astonishing "For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability" exhibit, MCASD will offer a series of free sonic meditation and workshop sessions with music professors and scholars Amy Cimini and Charissa Noble, based on the work of composer Pauline Oliveros. 3-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23-24.

A series of drop-in public tours are offered in the main exhibit on Saturday: 11:20 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

From 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, the museum will come to life with a party featuring DJs James K and Atrevido, extended gallery hours, vendors, food and drink. Free with RSVP .

Details : Nov. 23-24. MCASD, 700 Prospect St. La Jolla. Free.

San Diego Central Library Art Gallery: Family Day and DIY Native Seed Bombs

As part of its "Helen and Newton Harrison: California Work" exhibit, the San Diego Central Library Art Gallery will hold a family day. Guests can create seed-infused paper to scatter in open spaces and propagate native plants.

Details : 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. San Diego Central Library Art Gallery, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free.

Oceanside Museum of Art: Art for All workshops

OMA will host two Art for All workshops connected to their "Transformative Currents: Art and Action in the Pacific Ocean" exhibit. On Saturday artist Marcos Lutyens will guide participants using clay to mimic oceanic forms. The second workshop, on Sunday, is with artist Ana Andrade, who will teach participants how to use the photomicrographic technique to create images of their microscopic environments.

Details: 12-3 p.m. Saturday (Marcos Lutyens) and 12-2 p.m. Sunday (Ana Andrade), Nov. 23-24. OMA, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free.

California Center for the Arts Escondido: Aquaponics and Permaculture Design Museum Talk

CCAE artist-in-residence Michael Nauert will lead a discussion on sustainable growing methods and a "gallery feast" inspired by the work of Helen and Newton Harrison currently on view at the CCAE museum.

Details : 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. CCAE, 340 North Escondido Blvd., Escondido. Free.

Birch Aquarium: Indigenous Ocean Day

In conjunction with the "Embodied Pacific: Ocean Unseen" exhibit at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, this event includes storytellers, birdsinging, activities and a community tule boat construction.