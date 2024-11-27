Celebrate the holidays with these fun, educational activities for kids

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to mix fun with a little learning. We’ve rounded up the best resources, events and activities to keep your kids entertained and engaged this winter. From interactive games to festive coloring pages, here’s how to make this holiday season extra special for your family.



Learn about the holidays with PBS LearningMedia

PBS The PBS Learning Media website list of videos is shown, Nov. 27, 2024.

Spark curiosity and teach your kids about the history, traditions and cultural celebrations of the season. PBS LearningMedia offers free, high-quality educational resources to help kids explore holidays from around the world. Whether it’s videos, interactive lessons or crafts, there’s something to inspire learners of all ages. Some of these resources are also available in Spanish.

ℹ️ Explore the PBS LearningMedia resources and videos here.

Attend kid-friendly holiday events around San Diego

Looking for ways to get out and celebrate? Check out these local holiday events the whole family will love.

ℹ️ See a roundup of holiday events curated by KPBS' Arts Reporter Julia Dixon Evans.

Cozy up with holiday books for kids

Marielena Castellanos Books inside the La Jolla Riford Library on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Nothing beats curling up with a good book during the holidays! Share the magic of the season with your kids through these delightful holiday stories. From classics to new releases, there’s something for every reader.

ℹ️ See a list of holiday book recommendations from the San Diego County Office of Education and PBS Kids for Parents, among other lists.

Get creative with printable holiday coloring pages

Add a splash of color to your holidays with free printable coloring pages. Whether it’s snowflakes, holiday wreaths or your favorite PBS Kids characters in festive scenes, these pages will keep kids entertained during family gatherings or cozy evenings at home.

ℹ️ Create your an activity plan using the PBS KIDS for Parents Activity Finder and search by age and topic. You can also download coloring pages and printable activities.

Watch: Winter Holiday Programs Check out a list of KPBS Radio and TV holiday programming highlights. Watch

Play holiday-themed games on PBS Kids

PBS Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is in its second season on PBS.

Keep the festive fun going with PBS Kids’ holiday-themed games! Kids can join their favorite characters in games that celebrate the spirit of the season while practicing problem-solving and creativity.

ℹ️ Play games with your PBS Kids favorites like Curious George, Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger and Peg + Cat.

Explore helpful holiday tips

The holidays can be a joyful but busy time for families. PBS Parents offers insightful articles to help navigate the season with ease:



Details: Read more helpful articles on KPBS Families, which offers news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."

Find the perfect family-friendly gifts

KPBS staff A collage features San Diego neighborhood sign ornaments, photography, baking classes and a crocheted cactus. Text overlay reads "KPBS | Holiday Gift Guide."

Struggling to pick out the perfect gift for kids or families this holiday season? Check out our holiday gift guide for ideas that are fun, educational and sure to bring joy to your loved ones. From creative toys to books and games, there’s something for everyone on your list!