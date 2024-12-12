San Diego weekend arts events: Poetic and artistic farewells, binational music and holiday highlights

'What Goes Up Must Come Down: A Farewell to 530 South Coast Highway'

Visual art | Marisa DeLuca's "What Goes Up Must Come Down" will mark the final exhibition at the long-running Oceanside art space, The Hill Street Country Club (HSCC). This exhibit serves as both a farewell and a symbolic funeral for HSCC, which has hosted 14 years of art and community programming. The group recently received a no-fault eviction.

DeLuca, an Oceanside-based artist, frequently explores themes of home, memory, gentrification and displacement in her work. Her paintings and mixed media pieces often feature abandoned or deteriorating buildings and architectural details, like dirty grout on a tile wall or stacks of wood planks in a backyard.

"What Goes Up Must Come Down" opens with an "Awake Service" and reception on Saturday. The exhibit will remain on view until escrow closes on the space, with additional "Burial Site Programming" planned for January. Ultimately, HSCC plans to continue programming in Oceanside and will reveal more of their reopening plans in the future, including work and space in Barrio Logan.

Details : 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The Hill Street Country Club, 530 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside. Free.

'SDPF2024: Coda, A Poetry Festival'

Poetry | Outgoing San Diego Poet Laureate Jason Magabo Perez will conclude his two-year term with a poetry festival. The event will feature a zine-making lab, panels, discussions, readings and more, bringing together more than 30 poets, including current California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS San Diego Poet Laureate Jason Magabo Perez is shown at the UC San Diego Cross-Cultural Center on Dec. 10, 2024. He holds his book of poetry, "I ask about what falls away."

"The spirit is one of collaboration," Perez said. "Yes, it's about spotlighting and giving poets love and spotlighting our local artists, but I'm hoping it's another space where we convene and we dream and we plant more seeds and think, 'Oh, we can do this on this scale, or we can continue to do this.'"

Details : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. UC San Diego Cross Cultural Center, 3151 Matthews Lane, La Jolla. Free.



San Diego Dance Theater's Winter Showcase

Dance | This year's Winter Showcase at San Diego Dance Theater will feature performances from the "Aging Creatively" classes and other adult programs. Faculty choreographers include Yvonne Gagliardo, Tina Carreras, Cecily Holcombe, Isabel Desmet, Luci Salinas and Executive Artistic Director Terry Wilson. Additional works by Mariana Lara and Ilyana Hughes will also be presented

Details : 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Rd., Liberty Station. $10-$20 suggested donation.



'Welcome Tu Las Californias'

Music | This binational music festival, which kicked off last weekend in Tijuana, continues in San Diego with performances from Obed Padilla, Tulengua, Sunsets, Sonidero The Tijuanos and more. Local artist Padilla just released a fantastic new EP, "They Told Us There's 2 Types of Mexicans."

Savvy KPBS listeners may recognize Tulengua band member Alan Lilienthal as co-host of our Port of Entry podcast .

Details : 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Corazon Del Barrio, 2196 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. $15 in advance.



Charles Glaubitz: 'Happy Flowers'

Courtesy of the artist Artist and graphic novelist Charles Glaubitz is shown in an undated photo, holding his volumes of "Starseeds."

Visual art, Music | A visual arts satellite component to the Welcome Tu Las Californias festival, Tijuana artist and graphic novelist Charles Glaubitz presents a solo exhibition titled “Happy Flowers” at Granada House in North Park. DJ Lili will provide tunes at the opening reception.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Granada House, 3855 Granada Ave., North Park. Free.

'Noel Noel'

Music, Theater, Family, Holidays | The San Diego Symphony, San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children's Choir unite for a family-friendly musical production featuring storytelling and sing-along at the Jacobs Music Center. Conductor Christopher Dragon leads the musicians with a script by Mabelle Reynoso.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec 13-15. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown. $39+.

The Old Globe: 'A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story'

Theater | Tony-winning actor and playwright Jefferson Mays will perform the astonishing feat of portraying more than 50 characters in Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" as a one-person show. The production is directed by the Globe's artistic director, Barry Edelstein.

Details : Dec. 12-22. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $64+.

More arts and culture weekend events