For the foodies: What you need to know about San Diego Restaurant Week 2025

A combustion like an explosion — that’s how executive chef Sebastian Sevilla describes San Diego’s ever-evolving culinary scene.

Sevilla runs Temaki Bar, a sushi restaurant in Encinitas, that is participating in San Diego Restaurant Week. He said this lineup exemplifies the trajectory of the county’s culinary hub.

“I remember 13 years ago when I got my start as a dishwasher, everyone was going to LA for inspiration, which they still do,” Sevilla explained. “But now we've come into our own as a culinary scene, and it's super inspiring, super exciting. I'm glad to be a part of it.”

San Diego Restaurant Week is a biannual culinary celebration. The San Diego County Chapter of the California Restaurant Association has been hosting the event for more than two decades.

This year, the restaurants participating cover the whole county, from Chula Vista to Oceanside.

Executive chef Bryn McArthur from Amaya Restaurant at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar said this week gives people a chance to try something new at a more affordable price.

“It's a fantastic week of giving diners the opportunity to go to places that they maybe wouldn't go to on a regular basis,” McArthur said. “They can really come in and see what we do.”

Amaya is a French-inspired restaurant that offers dishes sourced from local farms. They’re participating in the event.

“We've taken some of your classic and traditional dishes, and put our sort of modern spin on it with what's available in San Diego,” McArthur said.

Amaya will offer a $45 lunch special and $65 dinner menu.

At Temaki, Sevilla has a few options for restaurant week attendees.

“Here, we want to represent both sides of our restaurant,” Sevilla said. “Basically, we have the casual course, and then we have the fine dining aspect.”

Temaki is offering a $45 sushi menu for lunch and dinner throughout the week, featuring handrolls and specialty nigiri.

They are even offering a roll that represents more than the sushi experience

“We decided as a group to run a special roll, and all proceeds of that roll are going to the LA Relief Fund,” Sevilla said. “They're going through a tough time. And we figured it was right to do something on our part.”

The roll is called Chente, honoring Vicente Fernández, affectionately known as El Rey de la Música Ranchera (“The King of Ranchera Music”), whose music has united generations through comfort and celebration.

Sevilla explained why he chose to dedicate the roll: “Vicente Fernández is a core factor in my family. Whenever it's a celebration (or) something bad happens, we unite all through Chente. Also, there's a place in LA called Marisco Chente, where Anthony Bourdain interviewed the Diaz brothers. So, that's in a way, I'm paying as much homage as I can to Los Angeles.”

He offered a tip for getting the most of Temaki’s sushi experience.

“Handrolls should be eaten within the first 30 seconds you receive it,” Sevilla explained. “The reason being: You want the nori crispy. You want the rice warm. You want the fish cold. Together, it becomes a whole different thing.”

McArthur also says to come hungry.

“Don't fill the fridge at home, and try as many restaurants as you can over the week,” McArthur said. “I think it's just such a fantastic opportunity to really explore your own city.”