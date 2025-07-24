San Diego weekend arts events: SummerFest, fiber art and dance exploring chronic pain

Music

La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest Opening Weekend

Some of my favorite musical experiences as an audience member have occurred at SummerFest. It's an intimate, highly curated, monthlong series of performances featuring musicians and composers making incredible work right now, and plenty of room for the favorites.

Friday's opening night, "Great Expectations," dwells on those masters, with Mozart's "Divertimento in D Major," Ravel's "Ma Mére l'Oye" for two pianos, Rachmaninoff's "Waltz and Romance" performed on three pianos, and George Enescu's "String Octet in C Major."

Saturday's "The Glass Menagerie" performance includes the complete piano études of Philip Glass, performed by a slate of 10 pianists, including Timo Andres, Matthew Aucoin, Inon Barnatan, Melonie Grinnell, Ying Li and more.

Sunday offers a matinee with Mahler's "Piano Quartet in A Minor," two works by Chopin, Rebecca Clarke's "Viola Sonata" and Shostakovich's "Piano Quintet in G Minor."

Finally, Sunday evening's Takeover @ The JAI event brings three composers together for an intimate performance and discussion: Matthew Aucoin, Timo Andres and Patrick Castillo.

The free events also kick off this weekend, including an open rehearsal of work by Shostakovich at 11 a.m. on Sunday (reservations are recommended).

July 25 through Aug. 23 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | Prices vary | MORE INFO

Visual art

Courtesy of OMA Mary Little's "Holly" is part of the Oceanside Museum of Art's "Fabulous Fiber" exhibit, on view July 26 through Nov. 2, 2025.

Oceanside Museum of Art: 'Fabulous Fiber'

A new group exhibition opens at OMA on Saturday, featuring a wide range of traditional and unexpected textile art methods, such as quilting, felting, beading, embroidery and more. Some of the pieces include sensory elements, like a sample of the materials used that visitors are encouraged to touch — and one piece, Stephanie Metz's suspended pods, is intended to be literally hugged. Other artists include Mary Little, Abid Hammad, Bonita Johnson, Gillian Moss, Isa Guadalupe, Mônica Lóss, Peg Grady, Serena Brooks, Susan Maddux and more.

July 26 through Nov. 2 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

'The Land We Carry'

Viet Voices' AAPI artist fellowship program presents a culminating performance art showcase featuring fellows C. Ryu, haven luna, Long Nguyen and seh-reum. Their work explores healing, ritual, memory and nature. Curated by hamsa fae, the event takes place in El Salon, a converted cathedral space in San Ysidro. Check out my interview with the team here:

5 p.m. July 26 | El Salon, 114 W. Hall Ave., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

33rd Annual Juried Exhibition Opening Reception

This year's annual juried exhibition at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library includes a slate of 29 incredible artists, including Elizabeth Rooklidge, Jinhoo Kim, Chi Essary, Beth Duggan, Raymond Brownfield, Leila Aghdami, Angelo Aguila and more. The winner of the Leslie Von Kolb Memorial Award will be announced at Friday's opening reception.

Opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 25. On view through Oct. 18 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

'Somewhere in Between'

At Quint Gallery's 7655 Girard Ave. space, curator Mashonda Tifrere has put together a group exhibition, "Somewhere in Between." It showcases the work of six artists, including locals Taylor Chapin and Sasha Koozel Reibstein.

Opening reception: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 26. On view through Aug. 16 | Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Books

Grand Central Publishing The cover is shown for Amy Silverberg's novel, "First Time, Love Time." Silverberg will read at Small Press Nite at the Book Catapult on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Small Press Nite vol. 11

The Book Catapult's semi-regular celebration of small press and independent publishing, Small Press Nite, returns with a brand new host, KKUURRTT (otherwise known as Kurt Kroeber). This installment's readers include comedian Amy Silverberg, author of "First Time, Long Time;" Elizabeth Hall, author of "Season of the Rat;" Brittany Ackerman, author of "The Brittanys;" and recent Point Loma Nazarene University grad Jaden Goldfain.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 26 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Feminist Bookstore Reading Series and Open Mic: Mac Crane

Hosted by Elizabeth Earley, the latest queer-friendly feminist reading at Feminist Bookstore in Mission Hills features Mac Crane. In addition to the featured reading, these events also include a prompted, generative writing workshop adjacent to the reading, and a chance for participants to share their writing in a mini open-mic. Crane's new novel, "A Sharp Endless Need," moves beautifully between grief, intimacy and identity, drawn from Crane's own experience as a Division I athlete. Check out my recent interview with Crane here :

7 p.m. Saturday, July 26 | The Feminist Bookstore, 930 W. Washington, Suite 10, Mission Hills | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

'My Body's Wake'

This multidisciplinary, multi-format performance features dance, body painting, violin music and sound art — all exploring what it means to live with chronic pain and disability. Sensory Dimensions, an artist and arts educator duo of Casey Hall-Landers and Elicia Neo will debut this new work in a free performance in City Heights.

For a taste of Hall-Landers and Neo's work, check out their prior collaborative piece, "Bone Crushing," from Sensory Dimensions:

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26 | City Heights Performance Annex, 3795 Fairmount Ave., City Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Live Arts Fest with Mademoiselle Cinema

San Diego Dance Theater partners with the Tokyo-based dance-theater company Mademoiselle Cinema for this year's annual celebration of movement-based performance. Mademoiselle Cinema was founded by choreographer Naoko Ito, and the performance with San Diego Dance Theater will include "A Woman's Journey (Onna wa Tabi de Aru)."

7 p.m. July 25; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 27 | Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Road #205, Liberty Station | $21.40+ | MORE INFO

Theater

Jim Cox / The Old Globe Cast members from The Old Globe's production of "The Comedy of Errors" are shown in an undated photo. The show runs July 27 through Aug. 24, 2025.

Shakespeare: 'The Comedy of Errors'

The second half of The Old Globe's summer Shakespeare program features one of my favorite quintessentially Shakespearean devices: mistaken identity. Directed by the Globe's resident artist James Vásquez.

July 27 through Aug. 24 | The Old Globe | $36+ (previews), $42+ general | MORE INFO

Festivals and family

San Diego Comic-Con

Have you heard? It's here! San Diego Comic-Con brings all things pop culture to the Convention Center (and beyond), with plenty to do with or without a badge. Check out all of our guides, stories and galleries to plan your weekend.

July 24-27 | San Diego Convention Center, 11 W. Harbor Drive, downtown | MORE INFO