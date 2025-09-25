Crossborder love and pocket-sized art: Mr. B Baby celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mural and PRONTO card

The trolley overpass at Beyer Blvd. near San Ysidro once looked like every other overpass — gray, barren, boring.

Not anymore.

Local muralist Michelle Guerrero (also known as Mr. B Baby) was tapped by the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) to brighten up the area — and to create a special edition PRONTO card — for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Two separate worlds in one mural

On a Monday afternoon at the Beyer Blvd. mural, a motorcyclist stops in front of Guerrero. “Are you the artist?” he asks.

After an affirmation from Guerrero, the man compliments the mural and drives away.

“Honestly, it's always so sweet seeing people come by and stop,” Guerrero said. “I even had an older couple come and bring me cookies ‘cause they were just so happy about the new art up … All the neighbors that stopped by, just really happy to see this addition because I transformed (it) from a gray bridge to now something that has a story and significance.”

The mural — technically several murals — is centered around the story of two lovers.

Lara McCaffrey Michelle Guerrero, also known as Mr. B Baby, poses in front of her mural on Beyer Blvd. on Sept. 22, 2025, in San Diego, Calif. Lara McCaffrey Michelle Guerrero, also known as Mr. B Baby, poses in front of her mural on Beyer Blvd. on Sept. 22, 2025, in San Diego, Calif.

Under the bridge are paintings of a man and woman, cartoon characters done in Guerrero’s signature style. The pair face each other with the street between them.

But the street isn’t the only thing that separates them — they’re in two different worlds. The Tijuana skyline is behind the man, who wears a gold and black sombrero. San Diego’s skyline is behind the woman, who wears a flowy red dress.

In their eyes is the mirrored reflection of the other.

The mural is dedicated to her parents and others with a similar story.

“My parents actually met in San Ysidro,” Guerrero said. “My mom's Puerto Rican. She had just moved here from New York and she didn't know where she was going and almost ended up in Tijuana. That's where my dad came to the rescue and they met.”

On the bridge itself is a painting of the lovers, each standing on a cliff. A valley separates them, signifying the border separating San Diego and Tijuana — a crossborder love story.

Everywhere, monarch butterflies surround them.

“They're in separate worlds but they end up flying off together on a butterfly and have their happily ever after,” Guerrero said.

Art for celebration and healing

The mural is Guerrero’s second collaboration with MTS. This time, she also designed their special edition PRONTO card for Hispanic Heritage Month.

On the card, little cartoon people (similar to ones appearing on the Beyer Blvd. walls) celebrate under papel picado and PRONTO letters in piñata-style font.

“I created a design that celebrates the fiestas that we grew up going to, piñatas and the overall vibrancy of the culture,” Guerrero said.

In the middle of the celebration is Guerrero’s signature character, Chucho.

Lara McCaffrey / KPBS Michelle Guerrero, also known as Mr. B Baby, poses with the special edition PRONTO card she designed for MTS on Sept. 22, 2025, at San Ysidro Transit Station in San Ysidro, Calif.

Chucho is a mischievous-looking creature, with a blue face and red, yellow and green body. He has a toothy, wide grin.

Art helped Guerrero combat her anxiety and depression. So, she wanted to create work that celebrated her Hispanic culture, but also touched on mental health.

Chucho is a result of that.

“Chucho is this little piñata that gets broken, but instead of feeling defeated, he grows through all of his cracks and his cracks basically make him stronger. He's a symbol for resiliency,” Guerrero said. “I think especially during these times, I feel that's so needed.”

Guerrero always adds Chucho into her work. Even in her mural, a tiny Chucho can be seen riding on the back of a butterfly.

Lara McCaffrey / KPBS Michelle Guerrero's signature character, Chucho, is shown riding on the back of a monarch butterfly in her mural on Beyer Blvd. Sept. 22, 2025, in San Diego, Calif.

Chucho and her other creations bridge two things important to Guerrero — healing and celebrating her culture.

And that was a goal for her Beyer Blvd. mural.

“It's crazy standing here now because six weeks ago it was completely bare, the walls were gray, and I feel like art has the healing power and a transformative power,” Guerrero said. “And I feel like the type of artwork that I create is intentionally cultural, so that way when people drive by here, they can feel a sense of ownership for the mural and a sense of representation and just a sense of pride for their culture.”