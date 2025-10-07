Port of San Diego, call on artists to develop pier splash pad artwork in Imperial Beach

The Port of San Diego today put out a call for artists to develop artwork for a new splash pad that will be installed at Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach.

The port and city have been working to improve the Imperial Beach Pier and the adjacent Portwood Pier Plaza to "activate and beautify it," according to a port statement.

In April 2024, the Board of Port Commissioners approved the splash pad at Portwood Pier Plaza with a $1.8 million budget. While design and permitting is not yet complete, port leaders anticipate the project will begin early next year and finish in late 2026.

For artists interested in the project, the deadline is open until Oct. 24. Artists in San Diego, Imperial, Orange and Riverside counties are eligible to apply, with artists living in Imperial Beach strongly encouraged to apply.

The goal is to create artwork that "presents a welcoming feeling of belonging and is resonant with thematic elements of the area, and to bring energy, engagement and visual excitement to the community," the port statement said.

The artwork will be displayed on an outdoor, perforated metal mechanical enclosure. The selected artist/artist team will receive up to $20,000 to develop a successful concept and produce the work.

To learn more or apply, visit portofsandiego.org/call-artists-imperial- beach-splash-pad.