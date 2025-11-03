Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Forever Young beats defending champion Sierra Leone to win $7M Breeders' Cup Classic

By The Associated Press
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:11 PM PST
Ryusei Sakai (5) rides Forever Young to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Del Mar, Calif.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Ryusei Sakai (5) rides Forever Young to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Del Mar, Calif.

Forever Young beat defending champion Sierra Leone by a half-length to win the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, giving Japan a victory in North America's richest race.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year's Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.

The race lost Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty when the colt was scratched after spiking a fever earlier in the week.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi earned his third career Cup victory, while Sakai claimed his first.

“Forever Young is an amazing horse,” Yahagi said through a translator.

Fierceness was third and Preakness winner Journalism was fourth. Mindframe finished fifth, followed by Baeza, Nevada Beach, Antiquarian and Contrary Thinking.

Forever Young increased his career earnings to $19,358,590, with 10 wins in 13 starts.

In Saturday's other races:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
  • Ireland-bred Ethical Diamond won the $5 million Turf by 1 1/4 lengths and paid $57.40 to win.
  • Bentornato scored a two-length victory in the $2 million Sprint after finishing second last year. Irad Ortiz Jr. earned his second Cup win of the day and 23rd in his career.
  • Scylla won the $2 million Distaff by five lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.
  • Britain-bred Notable Speech won the $2 million Mile by 1 1/2 lengths. He ran the distance on the grass in 1:33.66. It was the fourth time trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick have teamed to win the race.
  • Gezora won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf and paid $20.20 to win at 9-1 odds.
  • Splendora roared past her favored stablemate Hope Road at the top of the stretch for a four-length victory in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint. Trainer Bob Baffert earned his 20th career Cup victory.
  • Nysos held off stablemate Citizen Bull by a head to win the $1 million Dirt Mile, giving Baffert a 1-2 finish. The Hall of Fame trainer’s 21st career Cup win put him in a tie for the all-time lead with Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien.
  • Shisospicy won the $1 million Turf Sprint by two lengths under Ortiz.

Tags

Arts & Culture North CountySports

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News