Norwegian tall ship stops in San Diego on global tour

Ushered in with a crackling cannon-fire salute, a 111-year-old Norwegian tall ship arrived in San Diego Tuesday on a stop in an around-the-world tour, a visit that will offer the public several days of special events exploring the city's involvement in maritime technology and ocean conservation.

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl, one of the largest square-rigged sailing ships still in operation, arrived in port to a ceremonial escort and gunnery salute from the Maritime Museum of San Diego's fleet.

Following the welcoming spectacle, the vessel docked at Broadway Pier, where it will host a series of public tours, educational programs and an "innovation summit" this week.

The Bergen, Norway-based vessel — which serves as a sail-training ship and research platform dedicated to advancing ocean awareness and sustainable development worldwide — made the San Diego stop as part of its global One Ocean Expedition.

"This is a breathtaking moment — the kind of event that connects San Diego to the world and links us across oceans and generations," said Gordon Kovtun, honorary consul of Norway in San Diego. "The arrival of the Statsraad Lehmkuhl celebrates the spirit of exploration, innovation and ocean preservation that San Diego shares with Norway and coastal nations around the world."

The visit is hosted by the Norwegian Consulate General, the Maritime Museum of San Diego and TMA BlueTech, a San Diego-based nonprofit that promotes sustainable, science-based ocean and water industries.

The public will be able to tour Statsraad Lehmkuhl on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and simultaneously learn about San Diego's roles in the global "blue economy," a sector at the intersection of technology, policy and ocean conservation, according to organizers.

More information about the events — including a one-day-only free entry to the San Diego-homeported Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship — can be found online at TMABlueTech.org and SDMaritime.org.