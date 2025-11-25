Gramma the tortoise's death is the latest in a tragic year for the San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo staff and animal lovers are reeling this week following the death of beloved Gramma the Galápagos tortoise, by far the zoo's oldest resident, in what has been a year marked by tragic loss.

Gramma was described as "a quiet and constant presence at the zoo, a witness to history, a beloved icon, and an extraordinary ambassador for her species," according to a statement from the institution on its social media pages.

The tortoise arrived from the Bronx Zoo between 1928-1931 as part of the first group of Galápagos tortoises to come to San Diego and was reportedly welcomed by San Diego Zoo founder Dr. Harry Wegeforth.

The zoo began as a way to keep alive exotic animals abandoned after the 1915 Panama-California Exposition. It moved into a part of Balboa Park reserved for the purpose by the city in 1922.

"Born in her native habitat, her exact birth date remains unknown, though experts estimate she may have reached the incredible age of 141 years, which would have made her the oldest individual thriving at the zoo," officials said.

Due to a degenerative bone disease negatively impacting Gramma's standard of living, zoo staff made the "compassionate and exceptionally difficult decision" to humanely euthanize her last week.

"While enjoying sunshine, endless herbivorous snacks, and puddles in her habitats throughout Reptile Mesa, this sweet, shy tortoise observed the zoo's creation and evolution," the zoo statement said. "As the world around her experienced more than 20 U.S. presidents, two World Wars, and two pandemics, she gently touched countless lives over nearly a century in San Diego as an ambassador for reptile conservation worldwide.

"Through decades of technological advancement, she went from appearing in a handful of black-and-white photographs to becoming an ever- endearing social media star. Her care specialists affectionately called her `the Queen of the Zoo,' and she truly was. Caring for such a remarkable tortoise was a privilege. Gramma's devoted care team shared that she particularly loved romaine lettuce and cactus fruit. In her memory, we invite you to enjoy a generous, fruit-filled salad, a special tribute for a very special tortoise," the statement continued.

Gramma is the latest beloved zoo animal to be put down this year for health reasons. In an excruciating week in August, the zoo said goodbye to Maka, a 30-year-old Western lowland gorilla, Kalluk, a 24-year-old polar bear, and Nicky, a 28-year-old Masai giraffe.

Maka was diagnosed with chromosomal abnormalities when he was just 5 years old, but had been able to live a relatively healthy and happy life "exceeding expectations and living with grace and vitality for decades," the zoo said in a statement. This year, however, the gorilla had been experiencing seizures. During a routine exam, Maka suffered cardiac arrest and died surrounded by the zoo's veterinary team.

Nicky the Masai giraffe was put to sleep following a period of declining health. She was the oldest of her species in North America, having arrived in San Diego in 1999.

Kalluk the polar bear came to San Diego in 2001 with two other cubs, his sister Tatqiq and companion Chinook — all of whom were orphans. The majority of polar bears in the wild do not live long after 18. Kalluk was 24 and showing signs of "age-related illness." Tatqiq and Chinook were also given the opportunity to say goodbye, the zoo's statement read.

Zoo leaders called it "one of the most challenging periods in recent memory for our San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance family."