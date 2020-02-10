Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Border & Immigration

US Coast Guard Offloads 10 Tons Of Cocaine Seized From Eastern Pacific

By City News Service
Published February 10, 2020 at 10:35 AM PST
Coast Guardsmen gather together before preparing bails of cocaine to be offloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter Munro in San Diego, Feb. 10, 2020. The crew aboard the Munro offloaded approximately 20,000 pounds of cocaine.
Alex Gray / U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guardsmen gather together before preparing bails of cocaine to be offloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter Munro in San Diego, Feb. 10, 2020. The crew aboard the Munro offloaded approximately 20,000 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard cutter Munro Monday offloaded roughly 10 tons of cocaine, which was seized during eastern Pacific Ocean operations between mid-November and mid-January, at a San Diego naval base.

The cocaine, worth around $338 million, was seized by four separate cutter crews, including the Munro, according to a Coast Guard statement.

The Munro, which seized more than 6,500 pounds of cocaine, is homeported in Alameda, California.

RELATED: Coast Guard Offloads 9 Tons Of Cocaine Seized In Eastern Pacific Ocean

The other cutters are homeported in Florida — one in Key West and another in St. Petersburg — and in Portsmouth, Virginia.

"These interdictions were in support of Campaign Martillo, a regional initiative targeting illicit trafficking that threatens security and prosperity at the national, regional, and international levels." according to the Coast Guard statement. "The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard."

Tags

Border & ImmigrationDrug WarSan Diego
More News