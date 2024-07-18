Supervisor Nora Vargas named chair of national group's immigration task force

Chairwoman Nora Vargas of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has been appointed chair of the National Association of Counties' (NACo) Immigration Reform Task Force, it was announced Thursday.

The task force is a coalition of local government officials, policy experts, and community leaders "dedicated to developing comprehensive immigration reform strategies," a statement from the association read.

"I am honored to lead the NACo's Immigration Reform Task Force and work alongside my colleagues to ensure our immigration system reflects our nation's values of inclusivity and respect," Vargas said. "Our nation's counties play an important role in immigration reform, addressing challenges from public health and economic development to embracing the economic and cultural contributions of immigrants to our nation. I am committed to creating policies that are fair, inclusive and effective."

As chair, Vargas intends to spearhead efforts to create policies that "prioritize fairness, compassion and the well-being of immigrants and their families."

The task force focuses on areas such as providing pathways to citizenship, protecting the rights of asylum-seekers, enhancing border security and fostering economic opportunities for immigrants.

Vargas said she aims to bring a balanced approach to these discussions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between federal, state and local governments.