Supervisors to reconsider policy limiting local help for federal immigration

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond will attempt to get the board to repeal an existing policy he says makes the county a "super sanctuary" for people living in the country illegally by limiting local assistance for federal immigration enforcement.

Specifically, the policy directed the county's chief administrative officer to "report back within 180 days on the data related to any transfers or notifications during the past year to federal immigration authorities and provide recommendations" on how to effectively carry it out, according to a board letter.

The board passed the policy 3-1 on Dec. 10, 2024, with Desmond voting against. Former Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, who proposed the policy, has since stepped down from her position.

Now split 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats while a special election is underway to replace Vargas, Desmond is hoping the math might be in his favor to get the nominally nonpartisan board to repeal the policy.

Desmond described the policy — which received some mild pushback from San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez — as "a reckless measure that actively shields illegal immigrant criminals from deportation, even after committing horrific crimes."

Vargas, on the other hand, said the policy "is designed to ensure local resources are focused on addressing the county's most urgent needs, while protecting families and promoting community trust."

"Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our county will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents," she said in December.

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said county law enforcement should not be acting as federal agents, which she said erodes trust and leads to fewer people reporting crimes. She said the board letter doesn't prevent the county from giving assistance to federal agencies if there's a suspected violation of the law, but that if federal immigration authorities want county help in apprehending a suspected criminal, they must produce an arrest warrant.

"The policy is pretty limited — it's not about open borders," she added.

Ian Seruelo, chair of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, said he applauded the board's decision.

"By ensuring that our local resources are not used to detain and deport San Diegans, the Board is sending a strong message that immigrants are valued and welcomed in our region," Seruelo, who is also chapter leader of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance San Diego, said in a statement.