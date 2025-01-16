Supervisor Jim Desmond launches campaign for 49th Congressional District

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Thursday announced his candidacy for California's 49th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point.

Desmond, a Navy veteran and retired airline pilot, has resided in North County for more than 35 years, including 12 years as mayor of San Marcos and as District 5 supervisor since 2019.

"It's becoming unbearable to live in California. The cost of living is driving working families and seniors out of this state," he said in his campaign announcement. "I'm running for Congress because it's time for change. It's time for common sense to return to our government. We need leaders who will focus on delivering real solutions on immigration, public safety, and homelessness.

"With my track record of leadership and proven ability to get results, I'm ready to bring your voice to Washington."

A Republican, Desmond is the most reliably conservative member of the five-person Board of Supervisors, which is technically nonpartisan.

The 49th Congressional District spans North San Diego and South Orange counties, including the communities of Oceanside, Vista, Encinitas, Carlsbad, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and others.

Levin has represented the 49th District since 2018, most recently defeating Republican Matt Gunderson in the November 2024 election by a 52.2- 47.8% margin.