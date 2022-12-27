Average San Diego County gas prices rise 1.3 cents

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.3 cents Tuesday to $4.459.

The average price dropped 41 consecutive days, decreasing $1.081, before rising 1 cent Sunday and was unchanged Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 63 cents lower than one month ago and 16.1 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price is $1.976 less than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.104. It is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 45.1 cents lower than one month ago and 18.2 cents cheaper than one year ago. The national average price is $1.912 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.