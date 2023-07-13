Average San Diego County gas price rises for 12th time in 14 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the seventh consecutive day and 12th time in 14 days, increasing 1 cent to $4.952.

The average price has increased 8.3 cents over the past 14 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose three consecutive days, was unchanged July 3, rose the next two days, was unchanged again last Thursday, then resumed increasing the next day.

The average price is 5.3 cents more than one week ago and 2 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.061 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.421 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price recorded its largest increase since June 9, rising 1.4 cents to $3.555, one day after remaining unchanged. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, but 3.7 cents less than one month ago and $1.076 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.461 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.