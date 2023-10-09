Study: San Diego International has most expensive parking of major U.S. airports

An analysis of parking costs at 50 major U.S. airports found that San Diego International Airport has the highest daily rate for parking, according to a recently released study.

The analysis, from travel company Upgraded Points examined 50 of the nation's busiest airports and each airport's costs for parking both during long weekends and throughout seven-day weeks. Those figures were also compared to the costs of Uber rides from the center of the nearest city in order to determine which transportation method was more cost effective for travelers.

The study found that San Diego International Airport's daily rate of $38 was the costliest.

In examining savings that can be obtained by taking Uber rides, the study found that travelers at San Diego International can save $82.12 by Ubering, the most that could be saved by avoiding parking out of the 50 airports analyzed.

The study noted that San Diego International Airport is in the works to open a new parking plaza in late 2024, which could affect the airport's parking costs. The new T1 parking plaza is expected to provide up to 5,200 parking spaces.

The full analysis can be viewed at upgradedpoints.com.