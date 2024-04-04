Average San Diego County gas price rises for 22nd time in 23 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 17th consecutive day and 22nd time in 23 days, increasing 3.5 cents to $5.212.

The average price has risen 30.1 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 14.8 cents more than one week ago, 31.4 cents higher than one month ago and 31.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.223 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 1.8 cents to $3.567 a day after it increased 1.4 cents.

The national average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago, 21.5 cents higher than one month ago and 6 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.449 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.