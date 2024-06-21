San Diego County unemployment rate drops below national average at 3.6%

The unemployment rate in San Diego County dropped considerably to 3.6% in May, down from a revised 4.1% in April, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.3%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for California and 3.7% for the nation during the same period.

Between April 2024 and May 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,562,500 to 1,566,100, a gain of 3,600 jobs. Agricultural employment added 300 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality led monthly employment gains with 2,600 jobs added. The majority of this increase was seen in accommodation and food services, which grew by 1,900.

According to the EDD, five additional sectors saw improvements in employment. Government jobs increased by 1,100, with 91% of that coming on the state government level. Trade, Transportation and Utilities, financial activities and other services each posted a gain of 300 jobs, with construction adding 100 new jobs.

On the negative side, three industry sectors saw month-over losses, losing a total of 1,100 jobs. Professional and business services saw the largest drop, falling by 600 jobs. The loss was evenly split between professional, scientific, and technical services and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, according to the EDD. Private education and health services fell by 400 and information jobs decreased by 100.

Compared to last May, total nonfarm employment increased by 6,900 and agricultural employment grew by 100.

These gains were led by private education and health services, with 11,400 jobs added, 88% of which came in the sub-sector of health care and social services.

Six other sectors saw gains: Leisure and hospitality with 4,700; government with 4,000; and the remaining 4,200 split between construction, other services, trade, transportation, and utilities, and mining and logging.

Four sectors saw year-over employment losses: Professional and business services with 10,400 lost; manufacturing with 4,200; and the financial activities and information sectors each posting a loss of 1,400 jobs.

