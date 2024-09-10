Average San Diego County gas price rises

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.1 cents Tuesday to $4.704, a day after rising three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 1.9 cents more than one week ago and 2.7 cents more than one month ago, but 80 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.731 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent to $3.261, a day after dropping three-tenths of a cent and its 25th decrease in the past 26 days.

It is 6.4 cents less than one week ago, 18.9 cents less than one month ago and 56.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.755 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Impressively, for the sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped to their lowest since winter," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"GasBuddy now counts 11 states and over 45,000 stations with gas prices below $3 per gallon. We fully expect gas prices will continue to drop as Americans drive less with the onset of fall. With oil prices falling below $70 per barrel, their lowest since 2021, there's solid room for gas prices to continue falling for some time. We expect the national average could fall below $3 per gallon as early as October for the first time since 2021."