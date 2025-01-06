Average San Diego County gas price increases

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.517, a day after rising six-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 3 cents more than one week ago and 1.4 cents more than one month ago, but 23.9 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.918 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.064, a day after dropping three-tenths of a cent. It is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 3.8 cents more than one month ago, but 1.9 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.952 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.