Federal officials revoke four San Diego State University students’ visas

Four students at San Diego State University Students had their F-1 visas revoked as of Thursday. That’s according to a letter from SDSU President Adela de la Torre’s office to students, faculty and staff.

“We are aware that hundreds if not thousands of visas have similarly been revoked nationwide, often without advance notice or explanation from the federal government,” said the letter signed by de la Torre, Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity Christopher Manning and Associate Vice President for SDSU International Affairs Cristina Alfaro.

California State University said 48 students in its system have had their visa revoked so far.

The SDSU officials wrote that the federal government did not coordinate with the campus or provide advanced notice.

They also wrote they are not aware of any federal law enforcement activity on campus. Campus guidelines say immigration officers are allowed to enter public spaces on campus, but can’t go to places like classrooms, residence halls or offices without a judicial warrant.

The letter said university employees should not provide information to federal immigration enforcement officers if approached. Instead, they wrote, they should direct the officers to university officials.

“At San Diego State University, we are committed to protecting the rights, privacy and safety of every member of our community — regardless of immigration or citizenship status,” they wrote. “You are valued, and you are not alone.”