Education

Federal officials revoke four San Diego State University students’ visas

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published April 10, 2025 at 6:10 PM PDT
People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.

Four students at San Diego State University Students had their F-1 visas revoked as of Thursday. That’s according to a letter from SDSU President Adela de la Torre’s office to students, faculty and staff.

“We are aware that hundreds if not thousands of visas have similarly been revoked nationwide, often without advance notice or explanation from the federal government,” said the letter signed by de la Torre, Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity Christopher Manning and Associate Vice President for SDSU International Affairs Cristina Alfaro.

California State University said 48 students in its system have had their visa revoked so far.

The SDSU officials wrote that the federal government did not coordinate with the campus or provide advanced notice.

They also wrote they are not aware of any federal law enforcement activity on campus. Campus guidelines say immigration officers are allowed to enter public spaces on campus, but can’t go to places like classrooms, residence halls or offices without a judicial warrant.

The letter said university employees should not provide information to federal immigration enforcement officers if approached. Instead, they wrote, they should direct the officers to university officials.

“At San Diego State University, we are committed to protecting the rights, privacy and safety of every member of our community — regardless of immigration or citizenship status,” they wrote. “You are valued, and you are not alone.”

The university has also advised faculty, staff and students to carefully consider whether international travel is necessary “due to evolving federal policies and unpredictable risks.”

Education ImmigrationCollege
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
