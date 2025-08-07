Miramar, Mesa, City College among top educational returns on investment

San Diego's community colleges ranked highly in a study released Wednesday detailing how quickly California college students recoup their educational costs, with all three ranking in the top five.

San Diego Miramar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego City College were ranked second, third and fourth in the state in the Golden Returns: A Regional Look at the Return on Investment (ROI) of California's Community and Career Colleges report released Wednesday by the College Futures Foundation and The HEA Group.

The report analyzed the career trajectories of more than 1.2 million students attending California's 327 two-year public and private institutions using U.S. Department of Education data.

"The top 25 performing institutions span seven of the 12 economic regions in California where community and certificate-granting colleges are located," according to a statement from the College Futures Foundation. "At each of these colleges, the typical student is able to recoup their out-of- pocket costs within six months of earning their credential — a clear indicator of strong economic outcomes."

The study evaluated return on investment by looking at the out-of- pocket expenses students pay to earn a credential or degree, then assessing earnings following attending the institution.

Students at Miramar, Mesa and City colleges are recovering their educational costs almost immediately after enrolling, as many students pay little or no out-of-pocket expenses because of programs such as the San Diego Promise and other financial aid, the San Diego Community College District said.

Median annual earnings 10 years after a student enrolls at Miramar College are $15,748 more than someone with just a high school diploma. The median earnings for Mesa College alumni are $12,644 more than those with just a high school diploma, and median earnings for City College alumni are $6,027 higher, according to the study.

"It's very energizing to see Miramar College recognized for the work the campus community has done in creating a caring, kindness-oriented college that truly puts students front-and-center in everything we do," Miramar College President P. Wesley Lundburg said.

Students at 40% of the public institutions analyzed are recouping their costs in less than a year, compared to 5% of private institutions, according to the study. Students at 45% of private institutions do not see any ROI in a 10-year window following attending the institution.

"Return on investment in education is about more than dollars," Mesa College President Ashanti Hands said. "It is about the return of confidence, opportunity, and possibility for students who have historically been excluded from those outcomes.

"At Mesa College, we are proud to create programs and pathways that deliver strong economic value while honoring the dreams and potential of every student we serve. We are working to align policy, programming, planning, and purpose to ensure students aren't just welcomed but positioned for success beyond completion."

The top school in the study was Skyline College in the Bay Area city of San Bruno. The findings showed students on average recoup educational costs as soon as they graduate, with many attending for free.