Half-million gallons of sewage spill into San Diego Bay

A malfunction at a wastewater pumping station spilled 500,000 gallons of raw sewage into San Diego Bay, authorities said.

More than six miles of shoreline were closed or posted with warning signs after the spill Monday afternoon sent untreated wastewater flowing out of manholes and into storm drains downtown and in the Midway area instead of going to a treatment plant, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

A sensor malfunction caused pumps to shut down for about a half-hour, backing up wastewater which then spilled in areas leading to the bay, city spokesperson Arian Collins said.

Three other sewage spills caused by heavy rains also were reported on Monday. They sent more than 50,000 gallons of sewage into three San Diego County areas and closed beach access around Batiquitos Lagoon State Marine Conservation Area.

Beach closures will remain until tests for bacterial levels show the water is safe, officials said.