Hot weather in parts of San Diego County to continue through weekend

Dangerously hot conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the deserts and parts of San Diego County.

The excessive-heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures expected between 112 and 117 degrees.

In the valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees.

The dangerous heat wave will remain through the weekend. The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

Temperatures will be under the triple-digit marker in coastal areas on Friday.