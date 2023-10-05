SDG&E celebrates 36 installations in first year of solar program

San Diego city officials and the region’s investor-owned utility are celebrating the first year of a program designed to get rooftop solar into the hands of those who can benefit from it the most.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) said shareholders donate $1 million a year to install photovoltaic panels on homes in some of the city’s under-resourced neighborhoods.

The effort is aimed at getting solar panels to people that would not otherwise have the money to install the systems.

“Thus far, a lot of the benefits of solar, which are incredible and have huge, huge impact on families that can afford it, have been reserved for families that can afford it. People with more money. And that’s not right. It’s not just and we can do better than that,” said San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

The Solar Equity Program is part of SDG&E's $80 million franchise agreement with San Diego.

That deal gives the investor-owned utility exclusive use of the city’s right of way to deliver gas and electric service.

The $10 million solar program and another $20 million dollar grant for climate equity programs helped win council support.

But critics say the two programs, which they support, are out of balance with the amount of money the energy company makes from the franchise deal.

“We continue to be disheartened that SDG&E uses this program for greenwashing,” said Tara Hammond, of the Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation. “Despite their talking points, we believe that their actions, time and time again show that they don’t prioritize equity or rooftop solar.”

Hammond said the solar program represents less than one-tenth of 1% of the $15 billion the company will make over the 20-year life of the agreement.

Nevertheless, SDG&E officials are hailing the 36 solar installations they have completed in the past year and they encourage people to find out more at the Center For Sustainable Energy website.

“Every home is different and so we don’t want anybody to assume that solar isn’t going to work for them,” said Estela de Llanos, a sustainability officer at SDG&E. “We want to make the process smooth if you want more information. To be able to have a one-stop shop for how to connect with someone who can help you get more information.”

People eligible for the program must have low or moderate incomes. They also have to live in an area with low-to-moderate access to socioeconomic opportunities as defined by the San Diego Climate Equity Index.