Light showers possible in inland San Diego County early this week

A chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected early this week for some inland San Diego County areas, with dryer and warmer conditions by mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

Periods of showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms were possible in the mountains and foothills at times in the afternoons and evenings through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected along the coast this week, with daytime highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s in most of San Diego County, and in the 40s in Escondido.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through Thursday. Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, with a west swell from 280 degrees.

Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through mid-week and mostly clear after that, with highs reaching the mid-70s.

The deserts are expected to be mostly clear and sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s throughout the week. Partly cloudy and sunny conditions are expected in the mountains, with a chance of light showers through mid-week and highs in the mid-60s, the NWS said.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected Monday in downtown San Diego, with gusts as high as 20 mph and a high near 69 degrees.