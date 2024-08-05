Dangerous heat continues in parts of San Diego County

Scroll to Cool Zones ↓

Sweltering conditions are continuing in some parts of San Diego County, with multiple heat warnings issued this week, forecasters said Monday.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory remain in effect until at least 11 p.m. Tuesday for county deserts, mountains and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The deserts are expected to be mostly clear, with light winds and temperatures hitting the triple digits throughout the week. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the mountains, with above-average winds and highs reaching the upper 90s and triple digits.

Western valley areas should expect mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the low 90s, the NWS said. The foothill areas will see highs in the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the week.

Coastal San Diego County will see some overnight fog and cloudy conditions, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 3 feet and a mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

Breezy northwest winds with gusts of 15 to 20 knots are expected in the outer waters in the afternoons and evenings Monday. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday.

Officials recommended drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air- conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left in vehicles, which can turn into death traps in minutes when temperatures are even slightly above normal.