Supervisor Lawson-Remer collecting signatures in EPA Superfund site push

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is seeking petition signatures Tuesday from San Diego County residents impacted by the Tijuana River Valley crisis as she looks for support in getting an EPA Superfund site designation.

Following last week's decision by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to delay any formal decision on pursuing the Superfund designation for the Tijuana River, Lawson-Remer decided to act anyway.

"The Tijuana River sewage crisis affects all of our coastal neighborhoods," she said. "We need to get to the bottom of what's causing the stinky air and sickness among some residents; and seeking a Superfund designation would either give us answers not currently available to us.

"It's my hope the results would come back negative, but if they don't then we have a path to seek a solution the residents living up and down our coast deserve. Protecting our beaches, coastlines and public health is of great importance, and a Superfund is another tool at our disposal."

On Oct. 9, the board voted 3-2 to wait on pursuing the Superfund distinction, a 1980 law which lets the EPA clean up contaminated areas — such as the infamous Love Canal in Niagara Falls, New York.

Some local leaders have joined Lawson-Remer's push, including Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre; Marcus Bush, National City Council member; National City Mayor Ron Morrison; and Jack Shu, chairman of the San Diego Air Pollution Control District.

Lawson-Remer, who issued a board letter asking for the Superfund designation, voted no last week on the motion for further review, as did Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Lawson-Remer said Superfund is designed to address toxic waste "and the Tijuana River Valley has endured 80 years of wastewater that includes many known toxic substances, making it a strong candidate (for designation)."

Over the past few years, concerns have grown about pollution in the Tijuana River Valley near the U.S.-Mexico border — including sewage spills, contaminated beaches and noxious odors. A broken wastewater treatment plant in Baja California is considered the main cause.

In a statement, supervisors board chair Nora Vargas said the county "cannot afford to delay" coordinated efforts between the U.S. Congressional delegation and local cities in connection with fixing wastewater treatment facilities.

During the meeting last Tuesday, Vargas said she wasn't opposed to EPA involvement, but she said the process could take decades before any meaningful clean-up begins.

She added that Superfund doesn't address the international pollution issue, which has resulted in cross-border cooperation.

"Let me be clear: We absolutely need federal action now," Vargas said. "We cannot make decisions about the Tijuana River Valley without fully engaging communities and organizations on the frontlines of the crisis."

Further, if the pollution source isn't solved, "we won't be able to change a thing," Vargas said.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said he appreciated more time for the county on how to move forward.

In a statement after the vote, Montgomery Steppe said making the Tijuana River Valley a Superfund site would simply give the county "another tool to combat the decades-long environmental injustice."

"I do not support the motion to delay the decision for another 90 days, but I look forward to exploring the additional options the county can take," Montgomery Steppe said.

"Countless constituents inside and outside my district have shared their experiences about the severe impact of the Tijuana River Valley pollution issue, but feel their concerns are overlooked and dismissed," she added. "I am deeply concerned about this. The people deserve better."