Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Raw milk from a California dairy is recalled after routine testing detected the bird flu virus

By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM PST
Bottles of raw milk from from Raw Farm of Fresno, Calif., are displayed for sale at a store in Temecula, Calif., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
JoNel Aleccia
/
AP
Bottles of raw milk from from Raw Farm of Fresno, Calif., are displayed for sale at a store in Temecula, Calif., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The bird flu virus was detected in a retail sample of raw milk from a dairy in Fresno, California, state health officials said.

The sample obtained at a store tested positive Nov. 21 during routine screening by Santa Clara County health officers, the state Department of Public Health said Sunday.

The dairy, Raw Farm, issued a voluntary recall for one batch of cream top, whole raw milk with a best buy date of Nov. 27.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Consumers should immediately return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased," the state health department said in a statement.

Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink, the department said.

On Friday, health officials confirmed bird flu in a California child — the first reported case in a U.S. minor.

The child had mild symptoms, was treated with antiviral medication and is recovering, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There have been at least 55 U.S. bird flu cases this year, including 29 in California, the CDC said. Most were farmworkers who tested positive with mild symptoms.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry and a number of other animals over the last few years.

It began spreading in U.S. dairy cattle in March. California has become the center of that outbreak, with 402 infected herds detected there since August.

Tags

Environment AnimalsFood
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News