Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

Some San Diego County beach areas have been deemed unhealthy for swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Cardiff State Beach, San Elijo Lagoon Outlet;

— Mission Beach, South Mission Beach Jetty;

— La Jolla, Children's Pool;

— La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline;

— Tourmaline Surf Park - Pacific Beach, Tourmaline Surf Park;

— Ocean Beach - Dog Beach, San Diego River outlet to 300' south;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.