Late-winter storm drenches San Diego area
A late-winter storm brought rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to San Diego County Thursday, with wet weather expected to linger into Friday.
Rainfall rates exceeded a half-inch per hour at times Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters were tracking a strong thunderstorm moving east over the Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas and Poway areas late Thursday morning, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-size hail.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for San Diego County mountain communities, including Julian and Pine Valley, with snow levels expected to drop to 3,500 feet and wind gusts up to 55 mph.
Some areas near 6,000 feet had reported around 6 inches of snowfall so far.
A wind advisory will be in effect until at least 11 p.m. Thursday for county deserts.
Schools in the Spencer Valley School District closed at noon Thursday due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.
A flood advisory expired Thursday morning. Sandbags were available in limited amounts to the public at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each San Diego City Council district. The county and Cal Fire, for their part, were providing free bags and sand at numerous fire stations for residents of unincorporated areas.
Additionally, a small-craft advisory was in effect until early Friday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.
Friday's San Diego-area surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 4 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet and swell from 280 degrees..
Marine forecasters said westerly winds will approach gale force Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, generating hazardous boating conditions into early Friday.
"Hazardous conditions will diminish Friday morning, but brisk northwest winds return late Friday afternoon to the outer waters, likely generating hazardous boating conditions," the NWS said. "Winds and seas diminish considerably for the weekend. Winds increase and seas build again late Monday, likely generating hazardous conditions."
Showers are expected to continue Friday before clearing up ahead of the weekend. Temperatures were below average for this time of year, with daytime highs in the mid-50s Thursday and Friday in the downtown San Diego area and the 40s in the inland valleys.
A slight warming trend will kick in Saturday, with highs reaching the lower 60s in downtown San Diego.
