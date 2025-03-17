Windy conditions, chance of rain in forecast for parts of San Diego County

High winds and a slight chance of showers are in the forecast Monday in the mountain and desert areas of San Diego County, with gusts exceeding 55 mph on some ridges, mountain passes and desert slopes.

Wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains and deserts, including Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Julian, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of showers Monday afternoon with a tenth of an inch possible in coastal areas and a quarter inch possible in the mountains. Snow levels will start at about 7,000 feet and drop to 4,000 feet Monday night. Total snowfall is expected to be 1 inch or less above 6,000 feet, forecasters said.

Conditions are expected to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday and winds should die down

St. Patrick's Day in downtown San Diego expects cloudy conditions in the morning then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63, west wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Coastal areas should see some sun through Friday, with highs in low to mid-60s. Inland valley areas are also expected to heat up a bit through the week, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Mountain areas should see highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s through the week. Desert areas are also warming up through the week, with highs in the low 80s expected by Thursday.

A gale warning and a small craft advisory are in effect from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border from 5 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Surf conditions will be 4 to 7 feet Tuesday morning, and there are high rip current risks and potentially hazardous swimming conditions.