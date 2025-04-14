San Diego River Conservancy receives $23M for wildfire protection projects

More than $23 million in funding for forest and vegetation management projects aimed at wildfire prevention will go the San Diego River Conservancy, as part of a statewide round of funding to address growing vegetation fire risks, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Monday.

The governor's office announced Newsom signed Assembly Bill 100 on Monday, which allocates $170 million to various conservancies, largely in southern California. The funds include $23,524,000 to the San Diego River Conservancy.

Newsom also issued an executive order on Monday to streamline projects funded through the appropriations.

Monday's order holds that a previous executive order suspending certain environmental regulations like the California Coastal Act will also apply to AB 100 projects. That executive order aimed to expedite the rebuilding process for areas ravaged by wildfires earlier this year throughout Los Angeles County.

"With this latest round of funding, we're continuing to increase the speed and size of forest and vegetation management essential to protecting communities," Newsom said in a statement. "We are leaving no stone unturned — including cutting red tape — in our mission to ensure our neighborhoods are protected from destructive wildfires."